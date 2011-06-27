Used 1990 Geo Prizm Consumer Reviews

Take care of it and it will last a long time. carol97 , 03/01/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car used in 2012. It was in bad shape when I got it due to prior owners neglect. I put a lot of work into it a little at a time. I wanted an older car I could fix up. New windshield, new brakes, new thermostat (wasn't heating up the interior of car). interior door knobs, new battery, new starter, new serpentine belt, the radiator hose had a leak but I got that fixed right away. The headlights were the old type, so I upgraded to the best bulbs on the market. The bulbs were 50 bucks each, and well worth it. It runs great now, and haven't had anymore problems with it. It is a basic car with NO computer stuff. It gets me from 'point' A to B, and I don't have a car payment. Report Abuse

MOST RELIABLE FOR THAT LAST 11 YEARS Prizman , 05/01/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this car new in 1990. FOr the last 11 years, it has been the most reliable car I have seen. Eleven years later, it has 245675 miles and still going strong, original clutch, roginal transmission!!! I sure got my money's worth out of this car. I am sure I will get 300Kmi with no problems.

reliable for 12 years in northeast cold beanpotm , 07/12/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful bought this geo prism in 1990, new and have had wonderful luck with it. I am a petite female and I have always found it was extremely comfortable to drive. Still very responsive. I have 111,000 miles, and it was never garaged throughout some tough winters. I now have a little rust underneath panel, still running great.It has never broken down or been in accident

Great Car! Nick , 10/02/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has been the best investment i've ever made! It has 263,500 mi and still running strong, doesn't burn oil, starts right up, even spins the tires pretty good, all while getting great gas millage! I've only replaced the exhaust manifold (cracked), and the starter. Everything else (as far as I can tell) is still straight from the factory.