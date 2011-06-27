  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Prizm
  4. Used 1990 Geo Prizm
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Geo Prizm Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Prizm
5(65%)4(25%)3(0%)2(10%)1(0%)
4.5
20 reviews
Write a review
See all Prizms for sale
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,840
Used Prizm for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Take care of it and it will last a long time.

carol97, 03/01/2014
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used in 2012. It was in bad shape when I got it due to prior owners neglect. I put a lot of work into it a little at a time. I wanted an older car I could fix up. New windshield, new brakes, new thermostat (wasn't heating up the interior of car). interior door knobs, new battery, new starter, new serpentine belt, the radiator hose had a leak but I got that fixed right away. The headlights were the old type, so I upgraded to the best bulbs on the market. The bulbs were 50 bucks each, and well worth it. It runs great now, and haven't had anymore problems with it. It is a basic car with NO computer stuff. It gets me from 'point' A to B, and I don't have a car payment.

Report Abuse

MOST RELIABLE FOR THAT LAST 11 YEARS

Prizman, 05/01/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car new in 1990. FOr the last 11 years, it has been the most reliable car I have seen. Eleven years later, it has 245675 miles and still going strong, original clutch, roginal transmission!!! I sure got my money's worth out of this car. I am sure I will get 300Kmi with no problems.

Report Abuse

reliable for 12 years in northeast cold

beanpotm, 07/12/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

bought this geo prism in 1990, new and have had wonderful luck with it. I am a petite female and I have always found it was extremely comfortable to drive. Still very responsive. I have 111,000 miles, and it was never garaged throughout some tough winters. I now have a little rust underneath panel, still running great.It has never broken down or been in accident

Report Abuse

Great Car!

Nick, 10/02/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has been the best investment i've ever made! It has 263,500 mi and still running strong, doesn't burn oil, starts right up, even spins the tires pretty good, all while getting great gas millage! I've only replaced the exhaust manifold (cracked), and the starter. Everything else (as far as I can tell) is still straight from the factory.

Report Abuse

Best Car I've ever had

Mark, 11/26/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My dad sold me this in 1997 and it's now 2008 and the car is still running great. Yes, it has needed new radiator, battery, etc but the drivetrain has been great. Highway mileage is about 40 mpg, city (San Francisco, CA) about 22. I have 199,200 miles on it. It's got rust on it (car was in Michigan from 90-2001) but the rust slowed down after moving to CA. Knock on wood but I'm hoping this car lasts me to at least 250,000 miles.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Prizms for sale

Related Used 1990 Geo Prizm info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles