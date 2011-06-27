Used 1993 Geo Metro Convertible Consumer Reviews
Red
I just bought this car and love it. It runs well, a little slow up hills. The air conditioner needs to be fixed, but no rust, body in great & clean condition. I have had this for 1 week and so far so good. It is cute, sporty and fun. Needs a new back window, and the motor makes a little noise. But runs great.
1993 geo metro lsi sprint cl
I found this car in Hallam Pa, only one owner, when I bought it it only had 063,851 miles on the odometer, I paid 2000.00 cash, going rate now is 3500.00 if you can find one. She had to sell it due to having a baby and needed a bigger car for her family. The gas prices are now 3.75 a gallon, I only pay 25.00 to fill her up and get 50 mpg, and I love putting the top down on warm days, the car is fun and special to me as there isn't any other around like it, it is pink in color with painted flaring on the sides of the car, she's sporty enough for my daily needs. Small but feisty! Fushiadragon
The Metro, cheap crap
My sister wanted me to get this car because it was as cute as a button. But remember cute things could be crap, such as the Geo Metro.At 5,000 miles I bent the ront axle going over a speed- bump.One day when Iclose the door the window fell out of the car.
Love the Metro
I love the geo metro convertable. It's so much fun with the convertible top. I love it so much.
Cute
This is in absolutely prime condition, new everything
