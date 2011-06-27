2019 Genesis G90 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Moving from the A8 to the G90
Drove a fully loaded Audi A8 for the past 3 years and decided to check out the G90. Had it about a month so far and very happy with it. All the toys of the A8 and quieter, smoother ride. Doesn't have the brand recognition yet but seems to have everything else at a lot less money!
Finest Luxury Car In the World that Nobody Knows
This is the finest luxury sedan in the world that nobody knows about. This is because Genesis totally botched the product launch of this vehicle and all the marketing dollars go now only to SUV's and not sedans. I ordered my 2019 5.0 Ultimate model in July of 2018, and it took 7 months to arrive. It didn't come in until the end of January 2019 in the color and configuration I wanted. That being said, my insurance company tells me this is the 24th car I've insured in 40 years of driving, but it most assuredly is the best by far. All I can tell you is everything is just........Right. Car and Driver calls it the "zen catacomb" and I would totally agree with this description. The car only has a few nitpick items, and none of these should stop you from buying the car. The turning radius is huge, due to the long wheelbase and All Wheel Drive (AWD), but it's tolerable. The dashboard is non-symmetrical and sort of slopes down and falls off to the right, and that really takes some getting used to if you're expecting symmetrical balance and level dashboards . Like many imports, the damn designers leave no place to hang a front license plate, so the dealer will set you up with this plastic flap tongue thing that hangs from your grille, and looks fairly ugly and out of place. It's also pretty hard to do a quick sound system volume change using volume control on the steering wheel without triggering it to go full mute - it's a switch design issue. Lastly, the car is about an inch and a half too low. I know letting air under the car is a bad thing and affects mileage, but in the real world there are parking garage ramps and driveways with 30 and 40 degree slopes out there and it's hard to navigate these without grinding the chin skirt off. On the upside, there are no options with whatever model you pick, and everything is included. It is a fabulous car. This car is a category killer, and you'll be beating the best that Mercedes and Audi offer in the $120K range, but only paying $76K. Fantastic value.
I think it's great!
Only had it for a week but I love the ride and the abundance of luxury all the way around! Everyone at work has been complimenting it! Not too hard to learn the many features. Can't confidently speak on reliability yet.
Absolutely a Fantastic car
I enjoy just getting into the car never mind driving it. Luxury at a great price
Great car with a horrible ride
The ride at speeds above 35 mph was bumpy. The steeling wheel was shaking as well as the front seats. Took the car back to the dealer and returned it. Unfortunately for him he let out 5 lbs of air from the tires and it rode considerably better. The car manual called for about 35-36 lbs. of air and he lowered it to 32 lb. and then tried to convince me that 32 was proper and not to pay attention to the manufacturers instructions!!!
