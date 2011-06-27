Used 2018 Genesis G80 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Comfortable, Quiet Luxury Sedan Gerry Preston , 08/01/2017 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 44 of 44 people found this review helpful If you're looking for a comfortable and quiet luxury sedan but don't want to pay the price of a new Lexus LS 460, take a test drive in this vehicle. Mine's a rear-wheel drive 3.8L V-6, and a single test drive was enough to convince us that we'd be much better of with this car than the 2017 LS 460, which we also test drove. We were replacing a low-mileage 2003 LS 430, and we also own a 2014 ES 300H, so we're very familiar with the Lexus sedans. I feel that Lexus hasn't kept up with the safety and technology features. Perhaps the 2018 Lexus LS will offer them, but it won't be out for at least another 6 or 7 months, and rumor has it that price will increase significantly over the 2017 LS. Things I really like about this car are, first, the large nav screen, which has touch-screen control, making it significantly better than the Lexus infotainment system, with its very awkward interface. I also love the fact that the G80 has four cameras, allowing a birds-eye view around your car when entering or leaving a parking space. Also a plus factor is the recommendation for regular gas. Really, I love too many things to list them all. What I don't love is the relatively poor gas mileage for a car of this type. They need to make it better! Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Watch out BMW 5 Series and Audi A6 G80SOwner , 04/30/2018 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful After driving used certified low mileage Audi A6 Premium Plus and BMW 535i XDrive, both priced at $47K, I felt pretty dejected. There was no way I was willing to pay $72K for a properly optioned new car. Enter the 2018 G80 Sport which I bought new for $55.1K. It lacks no option I could dream up. Adaptive cruise - check. All known forms of safety technology - check. AWD - check. Killer audio system - check. Plus plenty of other options that are extra charge on the German machines. So one might ask: what good are any of these things if the car isn't a pleasure to be in and drive? Check. The G80 Sport rides and handles most like the BMW 535i XDrive which is to say it is not a sports car but a very useful and pleasant hybrid cross between sport and luxury. It is very quiet inside, even at highway speeds. Handling is quite competent and feels well planted. Ride is sufficiently isolated, but not out-of-touch or floaty. The cabin is wonderfully laid out and comfortable. Controls have a satisfying tactile feel and are well placed. The infotainment and nav systems are works of art. Incredibly logical, aesthetically pleasing, comprehensive, and also includes the Lexicon audio system which is the best I've ever listened to in a car (Harman Kardon, JBL, Bose, Mark Levinson, B&O, etc.). Am I happy? Check. Watch out BMW and Audi. If you are *only* looking for one of these nameplates, your eyes are off the ball.

BMW/Mercedes/Lexus Watch Out! RJ Derr , 06/30/2018 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This sport sedan covers so many features that it will have wide appeal to many different drivers. Sporty--like to accelerate a bit, like to handle on curves and twisty roads? This is a great car (should get AWD though). Beauty of styling exceptional without much gaudiness or bling. Standard features for the price--a very good deal--they do not miss anything and zap you with expensive options like Merc/BMW, etc. The little things work well: air-conditioned front seats? Yes and it's quiet and it really cools! Safety features as to traffic, obstructions, blindspot pedestrians, etc.--exceptional. The acceleration on this turbo-charged model is outstanding and no lag (had a Merc 750iL and I know what "lag" is). I am a fairly experienced luxury car owner (I know, brag, brag--sorry) and I am comparing this to: 2012 Audi A7; 2010 BMW 750iL; 2014 Audi S6; 2015 Audi A8 and a 2014 BMW 550i--all of which I mostly enjoyed EXCEPT for the high prices! Give this car a drive and you most likely will have a candidate to save you $25-$30K from the bloated "bling-look at me cattle herd".

A LOT Better Than My Last One! DanC , 01/08/2018 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 36 of 40 people found this review helpful Because I wrote such a critical review of my previous 2016 Genesis on Edmunds.com, I thought it only fair that I should rate the 2018 Genesis G80 that I purchased in October 2017. For some reason, Hyundai refused to fix a transmission problem that caused an irritating whining sound when decelerating in my 2016 G80. I had to open a Lemon Law case against them and go through the arbitration process in order to have them refund my entire purchase price. Thankfully I was successful and won the case. It's a shame Hyundai wouldn't invest whatever a new transmission costs in order to fix a defect rather than put a long time customer through this long and tiring process instead of losing the case and having to buy the car back...but, it was their choice! I liked that car so much, except for the transmission problem, that I thoroughly test drove and ended up buying a 2018 G80 Sedan. The 2018 base G80 comes with most of the safety features that were "options" on the 2016 and of course, absolutely quiet with no transmission whine! The safety features on this car are above and beyond what I expected and took a little getting used to, especially the lane assist feature. It seems that while driving, the radar sees the white lines on the highway and it does it's job quite well at keeping you in your lane; however, when you approach an exit and the line on the right disappears, the car wants to nudge you into the exit lane and unless you grab the wheel to stay in the lane, it could take you towards the exit. The Adaptive Speed Control works great, keeping a set and safe distance between you and car in front of you and will slow you and speed up according to actions of the car in front of you. Neat feature that will probably save lives or at lease prevent someone from rear ending the car in front of them because it will stop you! The Blind Spot Monitoring feature has been around for some time but this is my first experience with it. This feature saves a lot of head turning to check the blind spot but some habits are hard to break because I still find myself turning to check the blind spot regardless of the indication on the mirror. The Cross Traffic Monitor has already saved me from getting hit by, well, by someone that was in more of a hurry that me! There are so many safety features on even the base model that it would take me far too long to critique each. Suffice it to say, they are all there for a reason and so far, all work as designed. Kudos to Genesis for making them "standard" instead of "options." The exterior of the car has not changed appreciably from the 2016 and it is an "eye catcher." Mine is Casablanca White and looks fantastic. Lots of favorable comments on the paint and car design. Performance? What can I say except I have the base 6 cylinder and don't see the need for the 8 or turbo. The 6 has more than enough power unless you intend to drag race the car. The only little complaints are the gas mileage and the suspension. Hopefully the gas mileage will increase after engine break in and it's still a little stiffer riding than you'd expect for a luxury car. If I could, I would soften the ride appreciably. The interior is on par with more expensive luxury cars: seats are comfortable; the sound system is great; 8" display is a must have item; dash layout is excellent; all controls are easily reachable by the driver and positioned correctly. The A/C works as designed. I'm 6'2" and have no problem getting into or out of the car...the automatic drive seat adjustment works well. A final word of caution if you purchase a Genesis. I was told by the selling dealer that some of the electronics/sensors in and on the car are NOT covered by the full Genesis warranty. I do not understand why some items contained in/on the car are not covered for the full term warranty but they now offer different specific length extended warranties (for example a two year or five year warranty) to cover these items. I'm glad I decided to give Genesis another chance; this one's a keeper!