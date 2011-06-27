  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Windstar
  4. Used 1996 Ford Windstar
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Ford Windstar Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Windstar
Overview
See Windstar Inventory
See Windstar Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.375.0/550.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.8 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.0 in.61.0 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room62.9 in.62.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity144 cu.ft.144 cu.ft.
Length201.2 in.201.2 in.
Curb weight3733 lbs.3733 lbs.
Height68.0 in.68.0 in.
Maximum payload1800.0 lbs.1800.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.120.7 in.
Width75.4 in.75.4 in.
Maximum towing capacityno2000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Teal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Champagne Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iris Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iris Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Champagne Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Teal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
See Windstar InventorySee Windstar Inventory

Related Used 1996 Ford Windstar info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles