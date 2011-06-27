  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle56.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,300
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Auxillary Heater Prep Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
Interior Upgrade Packageyes
Premium Groupyes
CNG/Propane Fuel Capable Engine Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,300
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,300
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,300
AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack and Bluetoothyes
AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD player, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center and SYNCyes
4 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, Single-CD Player and 4" Multi-Function Displayyes
Charcoal Cloth Seatsyes
Load Area Protectionyes
Charcoal Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
4 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Single-CD Player and HD/SiriusXM Radioyes
MyFord Touch w/Navigation and Lane Departure Warningyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Front Throw-In Matyes
Pewter Cloth Seatsyes
Pewter Leather Seatsyes
High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioning w/Dieselyes
Pewter Cloth Seats w/Side-Airbagsyes
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobsyes
Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyes
6 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center, SYNC and HD/SiriusXM Radioyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
High Capacity Upfitter Switches w/High Spec Interface Connectoryes
Charcoal Cloth Seats w/Side-Airbagsyes
Charcoal Leather Seatsyes
High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioningyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Coveringyes
Auxiliary Fuse Boxyes
Cruise Control w/Message Centeryes
Pewter Vinyl Seatsyes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
VP - Front All Weather Floor Matsyes
Pewter Cloth Driver Seatyes
12V to 110V Power Inverteryes
6 Speakersyes
Front Carpetyes
2 Full Range Front Speakers and 3rd Row Speakersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,300
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Front head room56.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room67.5 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Short Arm Power Adjustable and Folding Heated Aero Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Easy To Clean Styled Aluminum Wheels w/Locking Lug Nutsyes
Full Black 16" Steel Wheels w/Silver Full Wheel Coversyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Fixed Rear-Door Glassyes
Fixed Rear-Door Glass w/Fixed Passenger-Side Door Glassyes
Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Privacy Glass w/Rear Window Defoggeryes
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kityes
Front Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Fixed Rear-Door Glass w/Fixed Driver and Passenger-Side Door Glassyes
AutoLamp w/Rain-Sensing Wipersyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Length235.5 in.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place404.0 cu.ft.
Height110.1 in.
Wheel base147.6 in.
Width81.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Shadow Black
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Pewter, leather
  • Pewter, vinyl
  • Pewter, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,300
partial wheel coversyes
235/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
