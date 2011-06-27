  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Connect
  4. Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Transit Connect
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,905
See Transit Connect Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,900
See Transit Connect Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,215
See Transit Connect Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222223
Total Seating572
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg19/27 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/426.6 mi.300.2/426.6 mi.316.0/426.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG222223
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm169 hp @ 6000 rpm169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesno
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesnono
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesno
dusk sensing headlampsyesnono
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsnoyesno
front head airbagsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
17" Premium Alloy Wheels Discountyesnono
Trailer Tow Packageyesyesyes
Smoker's Packageyesyesyes
CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesno
2 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesnono
rear parking sensorsyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnono
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnono
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersnoyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesno
front cupholdersnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
4 one-touch power windowsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Molded All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyesnono
Ford Telematics - Powered by Telogisyesyesyes
Aircraft Style Mid-Vehicle Overhead Consoleyesyesno
Front Vinyl Floor Coveryesnono
Vertical Cargo Net Kityesyesno
Dual Zone Front Automatic Temperature Controlyesnono
Aircraft Style Rear Overhead Consoleyesnono
Rear Cargo Area Coveryesnono
SYNC 3 w/Rear View Camerayesnono
SYNC 3 w/Navigation & Rear View Camerayesnono
Rear Cargo Vinyl Floor Coveryesnono
Leather Seats w/6-Way Power Driver's Seatyesnono
Full Cloth Seatsnoyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Rear View Cameranoyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Playernoyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & SYNC/MyFordnoyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/MyFord/Rear View Cameranoyesyes
6-Way Manual Driver's Seat w/Fold Flat Manual Passenger Seatnonoyes
LED Cargo Area Lightnonoyes
6-Way Manual Driver's Seatnonoyes
Cruise Controlnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Front head room46.9 in.46.9 in.46.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
6 -way power driver seatyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
clothyesnono
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
fold flat passenger seatnoyesyes
vinylnoyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Rear head room45.1 in.45.1 in.no
Rear hip Room58.2 in.58.2 in.no
Rear leg room37.6 in.37.6 in.no
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.5 in.no
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
folding center armrestyesnono
one-piece folding third row seatsnoyesno
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Roof Rails w/Crossbarsyesyesyes
17" x 6.5" Alloy Wheelsyesnono
17" x 6.5" Black Painted Machined Alloy Wheelsyesnono
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roofyesnono
16" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyesnono
Daytime Running Lightsyesyesyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyesyesyes
Power Adjustable, PowerFold Heated Exterior Mirrorsyesnono
Adaptive Cornering Front Fog Lampsyesyesno
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryesyesyes
Tire Repair Kityesyesyes
Roof Railsnoyesyes
Privacy Glassnoyesyes
Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrorsnoyesyes
Electric Rear Window Defrosternonoyes
Large Exterior Mirrorsnonoyes
2nd Row Passenger Window Fixed Glassnonoyes
2nd Row Driver and Passenger Side Fixed Glass Windowsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Maximum cargo capacity77.1 cu.ft.104.2 cu.ft.128.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3650 lbs.3968 lbs.3618 lbs.
Gross weight4820 lbs.5280 lbs.5270 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.9 cu.ft.15.7 cu.ft.128.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1130 lbs.1270 lbs.1610 lbs.
Length173.9 in.189.7 in.189.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.0 in.6.4 in.6.3 in.
Height72.6 in.72.0 in.72.8 in.
EPA interior volume167.5 cu.ft.181.6 cu.ft.191.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.8 in.120.6 in.120.6 in.
Width72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Solar Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
  • Frozen White
  • Guard Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Solar Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
  • Frozen White
  • Guard Metallic
  • Frozen White
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Pewter, vinyl
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Pewter, vinyl
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
P215/55R16 97H tiresyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,905
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Transit Connect InventorySee Transit Connect InventorySee Transit Connect Inventory

Related Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles