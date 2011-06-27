Used 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Transit Connect Minivan
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,573*
Total Cash Price
$20,184
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,573*
Total Cash Price
$20,184
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,142*
Total Cash Price
$17,482
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,225*
Total Cash Price
$16,529
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,045*
Total Cash Price
$22,409
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,962*
Total Cash Price
$23,363
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,684*
Total Cash Price
$22,727
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,142*
Total Cash Price
$17,482
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,809*
Total Cash Price
$21,297
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,781*
Total Cash Price
$17,800
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,975*
Total Cash Price
$19,389
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,934*
Total Cash Price
$19,866
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,336*
Total Cash Price
$19,072
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,947*
Total Cash Price
$15,893
Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,544*
Total Cash Price
$16,688
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,746
|Maintenance
|$2,118
|$980
|$1,382
|$635
|$2,667
|$7,783
|Repairs
|$522
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$3,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,318
|Financing
|$1,086
|$872
|$646
|$404
|$146
|$3,155
|Depreciation
|$4,864
|$1,833
|$1,614
|$1,430
|$1,283
|$11,024
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,277
|$6,996
|$7,134
|$6,160
|$8,006
|$40,573
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,746
|Maintenance
|$2,118
|$980
|$1,382
|$635
|$2,667
|$7,783
|Repairs
|$522
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$3,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,318
|Financing
|$1,086
|$872
|$646
|$404
|$146
|$3,155
|Depreciation
|$4,864
|$1,833
|$1,614
|$1,430
|$1,283
|$11,024
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,277
|$6,996
|$7,134
|$6,160
|$8,006
|$40,573
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$871
|$4,111
|Maintenance
|$1,835
|$849
|$1,197
|$550
|$2,310
|$6,741
|Repairs
|$452
|$524
|$611
|$713
|$831
|$3,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$961
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,142
|Financing
|$941
|$756
|$560
|$350
|$127
|$2,732
|Depreciation
|$4,213
|$1,587
|$1,398
|$1,239
|$1,111
|$9,548
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,634
|$6,060
|$6,179
|$5,335
|$6,934
|$35,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$3,886
|Maintenance
|$1,735
|$803
|$1,132
|$520
|$2,184
|$6,373
|Repairs
|$427
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$785
|$2,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$909
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,080
|Financing
|$889
|$714
|$529
|$331
|$120
|$2,583
|Depreciation
|$3,983
|$1,501
|$1,322
|$1,171
|$1,050
|$9,027
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,054
|$5,729
|$5,842
|$5,044
|$6,556
|$33,225
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$5,269
|Maintenance
|$2,352
|$1,089
|$1,534
|$705
|$2,961
|$8,640
|Repairs
|$580
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,065
|$4,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,232
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,464
|Financing
|$1,206
|$969
|$718
|$448
|$162
|$3,502
|Depreciation
|$5,400
|$2,035
|$1,792
|$1,588
|$1,424
|$12,239
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,630
|$7,768
|$7,920
|$6,839
|$8,889
|$45,045
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$5,493
|Maintenance
|$2,452
|$1,135
|$1,599
|$735
|$3,087
|$9,008
|Repairs
|$604
|$700
|$816
|$953
|$1,110
|$4,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,285
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,526
|Financing
|$1,257
|$1,010
|$748
|$467
|$169
|$3,651
|Depreciation
|$5,630
|$2,121
|$1,868
|$1,655
|$1,485
|$12,760
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,210
|$8,098
|$8,257
|$7,130
|$9,267
|$46,962
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$5,344
|Maintenance
|$2,385
|$1,104
|$1,556
|$715
|$3,003
|$8,763
|Repairs
|$588
|$681
|$794
|$927
|$1,080
|$4,068
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,250
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,484
|Financing
|$1,223
|$982
|$728
|$455
|$164
|$3,552
|Depreciation
|$5,477
|$2,063
|$1,818
|$1,610
|$1,444
|$12,412
|Fuel
|$1,895
|$1,952
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$2,132
|$10,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,824
|$7,878
|$8,032
|$6,936
|$9,015
|$45,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$871
|$4,111
|Maintenance
|$1,835
|$849
|$1,197
|$550
|$2,310
|$6,741
|Repairs
|$452
|$524
|$611
|$713
|$831
|$3,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$961
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,142
|Financing
|$941
|$756
|$560
|$350
|$127
|$2,732
|Depreciation
|$4,213
|$1,587
|$1,398
|$1,239
|$1,111
|$9,548
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,634
|$6,060
|$6,179
|$5,335
|$6,934
|$35,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$943
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$5,008
|Maintenance
|$2,235
|$1,034
|$1,458
|$670
|$2,814
|$8,212
|Repairs
|$551
|$638
|$744
|$868
|$1,012
|$3,812
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,171
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,391
|Financing
|$1,146
|$921
|$682
|$426
|$154
|$3,329
|Depreciation
|$5,132
|$1,934
|$1,703
|$1,509
|$1,353
|$11,631
|Fuel
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$9,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,954
|$7,382
|$7,527
|$6,499
|$8,447
|$42,809
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$837
|$861
|$887
|$4,185
|Maintenance
|$1,868
|$865
|$1,219
|$560
|$2,352
|$6,863
|Repairs
|$460
|$533
|$622
|$726
|$846
|$3,186
|Taxes & Fees
|$979
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,163
|Financing
|$958
|$769
|$570
|$356
|$129
|$2,782
|Depreciation
|$4,290
|$1,616
|$1,424
|$1,261
|$1,131
|$9,722
|Fuel
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$1,622
|$1,670
|$7,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,827
|$6,170
|$6,291
|$5,432
|$7,060
|$35,781
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$4,559
|Maintenance
|$2,035
|$942
|$1,327
|$610
|$2,562
|$7,476
|Repairs
|$501
|$581
|$677
|$791
|$921
|$3,471
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,066
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,266
|Financing
|$1,043
|$838
|$621
|$388
|$140
|$3,030
|Depreciation
|$4,673
|$1,760
|$1,551
|$1,374
|$1,232
|$10,590
|Fuel
|$1,617
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$8,583
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,794
|$6,721
|$6,853
|$5,917
|$7,691
|$38,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$906
|$934
|$961
|$990
|$4,671
|Maintenance
|$2,085
|$965
|$1,360
|$625
|$2,625
|$7,660
|Repairs
|$514
|$595
|$694
|$810
|$944
|$3,556
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,093
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,298
|Financing
|$1,069
|$859
|$636
|$398
|$144
|$3,105
|Depreciation
|$4,788
|$1,804
|$1,589
|$1,408
|$1,263
|$10,850
|Fuel
|$1,656
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$1,810
|$1,864
|$8,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,084
|$6,886
|$7,021
|$6,063
|$7,880
|$39,934
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$950
|$4,484
|Maintenance
|$2,002
|$926
|$1,306
|$600
|$2,520
|$7,354
|Repairs
|$493
|$571
|$666
|$778
|$906
|$3,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,049
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,246
|Financing
|$1,026
|$824
|$611
|$382
|$138
|$2,981
|Depreciation
|$4,596
|$1,732
|$1,525
|$1,351
|$1,212
|$10,416
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,789
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,600
|$6,611
|$6,740
|$5,820
|$7,565
|$38,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$3,737
|Maintenance
|$1,668
|$772
|$1,088
|$500
|$2,100
|$6,128
|Repairs
|$411
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$874
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,038
|Financing
|$855
|$687
|$509
|$318
|$115
|$2,484
|Depreciation
|$3,830
|$1,443
|$1,271
|$1,126
|$1,010
|$8,680
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,667
|$5,509
|$5,617
|$4,850
|$6,304
|$31,947
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$807
|$832
|$3,924
|Maintenance
|$1,751
|$811
|$1,142
|$525
|$2,205
|$6,434
|Repairs
|$432
|$500
|$583
|$680
|$793
|$2,987
|Taxes & Fees
|$918
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,090
|Financing
|$898
|$721
|$534
|$334
|$121
|$2,608
|Depreciation
|$4,022
|$1,515
|$1,335
|$1,182
|$1,061
|$9,114
|Fuel
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$7,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,150
|$5,784
|$5,898
|$5,093
|$6,619
|$33,544
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Transit Connect
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford Transit Connect in Virginia is:not available
