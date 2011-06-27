  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Connect
  4. Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Transit Connect
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,185
See Transit Connect Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,185
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,185
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.0/442.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,185
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,185
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,185
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,185
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,185
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,185
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,185
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Aircraft Style Mid-Vehicle Overhead Consoleyes
Full Cloth Seatsyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Rear View Camerayes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Rear View Camerayes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Playeryes
Vertical Cargo Net Kityes
Cruise Controlyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & SYNCyes
Adaptive Cornering Front Fog Lampsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,185
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,185
Front head room46.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,185
Rear head room45.1 in.
Rear hip Room58.2 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,185
Electric Rear Window Defrosteryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,185
Maximum cargo capacity104.2 cu.ft.
Length189.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3979 lbs.
Gross weight5280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height72.0 in.
EPA interior volume181.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,185
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tectonic Silver Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Solar
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Pewter, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,185
P215/55R16 97H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,185
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,185
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Transit Connect Inventory

Related Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles