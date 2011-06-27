Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.8/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Molded All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Ashcup/Coin Holder w/Lidyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Modified Wiringyes
SYNCyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room51.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room50.5 in.
Rear hip Room59.8 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Cargo 255 Degree Opening Doorsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Electric Heated Windshield Defrosteryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track59.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity118.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3360 lbs.
Gross weight4965 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place78.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1600 lbs.
Length180.6 in.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height79.3 in.
EPA interior volume210.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Winter Blue Metallic
  • Tectonic Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Mars Red Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Noisette Metallic
  • Frozen White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Grey, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P205/65R15 95T tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
