Used 2010 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Consumer Reviews
Looks good, performs bad
We have had brake issues from day 1. First set had to be replaced at 8000 miles. Dealer said it was "normal wear" not covered under warranty. Second day we had van a hubcap flew off while travelling on the highway at 65 mph. Dealer said that it was our fault and that without the hubcap there was no evidence that it was defective and that it is not covered under warranty. Side sliding doors constantly go out of alignment and require tightening of set bolt. Dealer over torqued bolt and door wont shut correctly now, not covered under warranty. Plastic adjustment handle for driver's seat broke off in my hand at about 10,000 miles, Ford dealer said not covered under warranty. Original tires had to be replaced at 25,000 miles, not covered under warranty. TPMS light wont go off. Dealer tried to reset using procedure in owners manual and it didn't work. Said they "weren't real good with these import Fords" and that it was probably due to "abuse" and not covered under warranty. At 69,250 miles suffered brake failure that caused serious rear end collision that injured passenger. Pedal fully depressed, no skid marks while traveling at 45 mph. Van undriveable. Looking to replace it with anything but a Ford now.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Mini Van Make Over
I and my coworker test-drove this vehicles because our company tried to purchase 2 of them to replace our current Ford 250s. We are afraid that this vehicle may not handle in the winter season because the chassis is way too low than what we expected. The cargo space is too little after you install the cabins, is very hard to get in from side doors.
Work Van- Not very nice, I would hate it if I had paid for it!
Wheel bearings went out at 50,000! All but one hubcap has come off. Power windows have stopped working. Driver side door does not unlock with the key fob. Fuel tank is tiny, I need to fill up every other day. Ride is so loud I can't even use the blue tooth. Overall this car has a lot of issues. It is free for me to drive so that makes up for it some, but if I had paid my own money for this I would be mad.
Sprinter on a budget
First a little background. I own a small chain of bookstores and at least 50% of the 196,000 miles on this vehicle were spent loaded with books. I typically carry 1,000 pounds, but have gone up to 2,650 pounds (plus driver). It's not fast, it's not sexy, but it's a very economical workhorse. Since new, the Transit Connect has averaged just a bit shy of 28 mpg. On the highway, it typically yields 31 mpg. Note: fully loaded, I tend to keep things going at about 65 mph. The vehicle has no problems maintaining a higher speed, but the road/engine noise does get daunting. If you're concerned about reliability, don't be. This cargo van just doesn't break. Other than regular, synthetic oil changes, maintenance has been almost nil. The transmission was serviced at 195,000 - mostly because I felt guilty about neglecting my reliable partner. At the same time, the coolant was swapped out. Oh, and the plugs were changed at 100,000 miles. That's it. Nothing has fallen off, broken or failed to work. If this cargo ever gets stolen, I will happily buy another one. May 2019 update. I'm no longer hauling books as the book store chain is now closed. But this workhorse is still plugging along at 219,000 miles carrying most anything I need to be hauled. This week I'm taking the Transit in for a service that includes an oil change and a $10 thermostat. Not bad for more than 200,000 miles. Still, the Transit Connect has never let me down - even when it's been overloaded and toting too much stuff through the Tennessee mountains. This is one tough truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
An excellent choice
After driving this van in Europe I am glad that it is now available in the US. I use is as my personal vehicle not for any business. A truly utilitarian vehicle that combines all the good road manners, efficiency and fuel economy - this IS a true SUV - not the huge "living rooms on wheels" that call themselves SUVs. Power is very adequate, handling is great and the interior room is much larger than many full-size SUVs or trucks. Parking is just as good - fits easily where a mid-size car would. Turning radius is fantastic nice and the van turns on a dime. Seats are very comfortable for the long haul. All in all a very nice vehicle indeed.
Sponsored cars related to the Transit Connect
Related Used 2010 Ford Transit Connect Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner