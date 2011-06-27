Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Consumer Reviews
Rare Bird in a world of look alikes
The Thunderbird is unique. After almost 3 years of ownership, I still get looks, questions and comments. They call the style retro, but actually it is a modern take of the early T-birds. The interior, I think is not unique but pretty good. For some reason I prefer the T-Bird to my BMW 540I. I like the car, I like the experience of owning the car. I was going to buy something else, but I can't find another $45K car I would rather have. For now it is a keeper. If I buy another car, I'm keeping the T-Bird. I think soon the value will increase, not as an investment but people will appreciate the car for what it is, a unique, RWD, V8, 4 wheel independent suspension, 2 seater, convertible.
Attracts attention
I purchased this 2003 T-Bird (torch red with white roof) new and have had it ever since. It is not our primary car although we originally bought it for my wife to take to work. It was not long before we placed it in the garage (where it is now) with a dust cover on it. With 21,000+ it is more of a "toy" to enjoy riding in around town when the weather is cooperative. It is not comfortable enough for us to take on long trips, but it still attracts attention. I do all of my own service and it has had no major problems. vlh
TOO EXPENSIVE TO REPAIR
Beautiful car. Purchased in January 2013 for wife who loved it. White with hardtop and black and white interior. Had only 73000 miles on it and looked hardly used. came with all service records. Car was fun until the summer when the HVAC fan controller would only run at full blast. Found out that part was unavailable EVERYWHERE in the world but just as important cost to replace was over $1600 in labor! While still trying to find part 3 of the coil on plugs modules failed. Then transmission started to make noises. So car had to go . Loved looks and ride but!
true beauty
Triple black, color, interior, soft and hard tops. amazing car that handles very well and with plenty of power. Has 95K and started running rough but ford came thru and replaced 5 of the 8 coils under warranty (till 100K on coils)and now runs as new, oh did I say ford replaced plugs and did a tune up for just parts for the inconvenience. I'm 6'5" and with the soft top on its tight but with hard top or top down its fine
euro bird?
I have owned mine for two years and just love it. This is my 4th tbird. If you are looking for a newly made but vintage looking tbird this is not it. Ford designers missed the mark. I have been told it looks more European than a remake of any tbird by most. But forget its supposed to be a tbird and judge the car for itself. It is fast. It is very well made. It is a convertible or a hardtop. It rides like a luxury car but is still sporty. It is loaded with options. It is very affordable and nothing in its class comes close to having all these virtues. In my opinion it is just one of the best cars made in the last 20 years.
Sponsored cars related to the Thunderbird
Related Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner