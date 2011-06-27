Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Consumer Reviews

Rare Bird in a world of look alikes csp.la.ca. , 02/07/2007 21 of 21 people found this review helpful The Thunderbird is unique. After almost 3 years of ownership, I still get looks, questions and comments. They call the style retro, but actually it is a modern take of the early T-birds. The interior, I think is not unique but pretty good. For some reason I prefer the T-Bird to my BMW 540I. I like the car, I like the experience of owning the car. I was going to buy something else, but I can't find another $45K car I would rather have. For now it is a keeper. If I buy another car, I'm keeping the T-Bird. I think soon the value will increase, not as an investment but people will appreciate the car for what it is, a unique, RWD, V8, 4 wheel independent suspension, 2 seater, convertible. Report Abuse

Attracts attention lhaskins , 08/08/2014 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I purchased this 2003 T-Bird (torch red with white roof) new and have had it ever since. It is not our primary car although we originally bought it for my wife to take to work. It was not long before we placed it in the garage (where it is now) with a dust cover on it. With 21,000+ it is more of a "toy" to enjoy riding in around town when the weather is cooperative. It is not comfortable enough for us to take on long trips, but it still attracts attention. I do all of my own service and it has had no major problems. vlh Report Abuse

TOO EXPENSIVE TO REPAIR merc51 , 01/04/2014 22 of 24 people found this review helpful Beautiful car. Purchased in January 2013 for wife who loved it. White with hardtop and black and white interior. Had only 73000 miles on it and looked hardly used. came with all service records. Car was fun until the summer when the HVAC fan controller would only run at full blast. Found out that part was unavailable EVERYWHERE in the world but just as important cost to replace was over $1600 in labor! While still trying to find part 3 of the coil on plugs modules failed. Then transmission started to make noises. So car had to go . Loved looks and ride but! Report Abuse

true beauty Gator Bait , 05/26/2009 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Triple black, color, interior, soft and hard tops. amazing car that handles very well and with plenty of power. Has 95K and started running rough but ford came thru and replaced 5 of the 8 coils under warranty (till 100K on coils)and now runs as new, oh did I say ford replaced plugs and did a tune up for just parts for the inconvenience. I'm 6'5" and with the soft top on its tight but with hard top or top down its fine Report Abuse