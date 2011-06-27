  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird SC Consumer Reviews

First Car

John, 10/11/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Man, when my grandfather bought me this car I really didn't like Thunderbirds, but when I got behind the wheel and saw all the stuff it had on it, I thought it was great. The combination of luxury and performance is great. It's so smooth i almost fall asleep when I drive it, but it could haul the mail if it needs to. Pretty great for a first car!

Thunderous Torque

SkidMark, 12/10/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My Super Coupe cruises at speeds well over the dollar mark silently and with seemingly no effort. It feels like it's concealing a huge V8 under the hood when the clutch engages; but then that's the beauty of its supercharged and intercooled 3.8L V6. Handling is remarkably neutral and predictable but the ride is a little stiff and bumpy over rough roads. The power-lumber and power-side-bolster seats and are very comfortable, even on long drives. It&#8217;s difficult to think of many complaints. There are a few minor squeaks and rattles and the interior materials don't win any raves. But I still look forward to getting behind the wheel every time.

I love my SC

mscottyo, 05/29/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great, classic automoblie. Very reliable and great fun to drive.

SC

miclub7, 09/15/2003
2 of 6 people found this review helpful

Too many easily prevented problems from manufactuer. Head gaskets are a huge problem along with skrawny motor mounts that couldn't even support torque for a 4 cylinder. Honestly the problems are a pitty.

SC = Super-Crap

oereveiws, 07/30/2013
3 of 13 people found this review helpful

This car is COMPLETE JUNK. Do not buy one... Quality is awful, layout is very poorly planned as far as the engine bay goes. Engine vibrates, transmission is complete junk. Window trim is complete garbage. This car is a complete nightmare to drive and work on.

