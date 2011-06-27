Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird SC Consumer Reviews

First Car John , 10/11/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Man, when my grandfather bought me this car I really didn't like Thunderbirds, but when I got behind the wheel and saw all the stuff it had on it, I thought it was great. The combination of luxury and performance is great. It's so smooth i almost fall asleep when I drive it, but it could haul the mail if it needs to. Pretty great for a first car! Report Abuse

Thunderous Torque SkidMark , 12/10/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My Super Coupe cruises at speeds well over the dollar mark silently and with seemingly no effort. It feels like it's concealing a huge V8 under the hood when the clutch engages; but then that's the beauty of its supercharged and intercooled 3.8L V6. Handling is remarkably neutral and predictable but the ride is a little stiff and bumpy over rough roads. The power-lumber and power-side-bolster seats and are very comfortable, even on long drives. It’s difficult to think of many complaints. There are a few minor squeaks and rattles and the interior materials don't win any raves. But I still look forward to getting behind the wheel every time. Report Abuse

I love my SC mscottyo , 05/29/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great, classic automoblie. Very reliable and great fun to drive. Report Abuse

SC miclub7 , 09/15/2003 2 of 6 people found this review helpful Too many easily prevented problems from manufactuer. Head gaskets are a huge problem along with skrawny motor mounts that couldn't even support torque for a 4 cylinder. Honestly the problems are a pitty. Report Abuse