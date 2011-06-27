Estimated values
1994 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$585
|$1,150
|$1,433
|Clean
|$533
|$1,048
|$1,312
|Average
|$429
|$844
|$1,068
|Rough
|$325
|$639
|$824
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$485
|$1,116
|$1,433
|Clean
|$442
|$1,017
|$1,312
|Average
|$356
|$819
|$1,068
|Rough
|$270
|$620
|$824
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Grand Caravan 3dr Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$485
|$1,116
|$1,433
|Clean
|$442
|$1,017
|$1,312
|Average
|$356
|$819
|$1,068
|Rough
|$270
|$620
|$824
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$485
|$1,116
|$1,433
|Clean
|$442
|$1,017
|$1,312
|Average
|$356
|$819
|$1,068
|Rough
|$270
|$620
|$824
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$485
|$1,116
|$1,433
|Clean
|$442
|$1,017
|$1,312
|Average
|$356
|$819
|$1,068
|Rough
|$270
|$620
|$824
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Grand Caravan 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$485
|$1,116
|$1,433
|Clean
|$442
|$1,017
|$1,312
|Average
|$356
|$819
|$1,068
|Rough
|$270
|$620
|$824
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$502
|$1,121
|$1,433
|Clean
|$458
|$1,021
|$1,312
|Average
|$368
|$822
|$1,068
|Rough
|$279
|$623
|$824
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$485
|$1,116
|$1,433
|Clean
|$442
|$1,017
|$1,312
|Average
|$356
|$819
|$1,068
|Rough
|$270
|$620
|$824