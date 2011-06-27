Used 1993 Ford Tempo Coupe Consumer Reviews

best car ford made james bungarden , 10/13/2015 GL 2dr Coupe 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this tempo new. took it to California when it had 188000 miles on it. round trip was 4000 miles. 35 mpg. wanted to trade for new 2013 fusion dealer said he give me 150 dollors for it I still have it now has 203050 miles will go anywhere I want. if the fusion lasts as long the tempo i'll be happy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car kla , 06/11/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had this car for over 10 years, and it's been a great car. Very reliable - nothing major has gone wrong with it. Report Abuse

Great car for the money carmaster411 , 08/22/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this car for $250 and only needed to replace the starter selenoid and fix the door hinges. Report Abuse

Lookin To Improve The car named Ned , 12/09/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I am a high school student and this car has always worked for me until about 150,000 miles...which is a lot. Now the car seems to have expired or something. One of the front ball joints needs replaced and the rear strut mounts have both broken in half....Hence the loud banging noises. Yet "Ned" still gets me where I am going. Now I am looking for something a bit more reliable as I start to travel more. Report Abuse