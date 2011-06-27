  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Tempo
  4. Used 1993 Ford Tempo
  5. Used 1993 Ford Tempo Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Ford Tempo Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Tempo
5(50%)4(33%)3(0%)2(17%)1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Tempos for sale
List Price Estimate
$773 - $1,826
Used Tempo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

best car ford made

james bungarden, 10/13/2015
GL 2dr Coupe
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this tempo new. took it to California when it had 188000 miles on it. round trip was 4000 miles. 35 mpg. wanted to trade for new 2013 fusion dealer said he give me 150 dollors for it I still have it now has 203050 miles will go anywhere I want. if the fusion lasts as long the tempo i'll be happy.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great Car

kla, 06/11/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for over 10 years, and it's been a great car. Very reliable - nothing major has gone wrong with it.

Report Abuse

Great car for the money

carmaster411, 08/22/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this car for $250 and only needed to replace the starter selenoid and fix the door hinges.

Report Abuse

Lookin To Improve

The car named Ned, 12/09/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I am a high school student and this car has always worked for me until about 150,000 miles...which is a lot. Now the car seems to have expired or something. One of the front ball joints needs replaced and the rear strut mounts have both broken in half....Hence the loud banging noises. Yet "Ned" still gets me where I am going. Now I am looking for something a bit more reliable as I start to travel more.

Report Abuse

keeps on chugging

dumbo, 09/21/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

198m000 miles with no major repairs; what more do I need to say. I want a new car but how can you give up on the "humbler" (that's what we call it because it's a humbling experience to drive the "humbler").

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tempos for sale

Related Used 1993 Ford Tempo Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles