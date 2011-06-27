Used 1993 Ford Tempo Coupe Consumer Reviews
best car ford made
I bought this tempo new. took it to California when it had 188000 miles on it. round trip was 4000 miles. 35 mpg. wanted to trade for new 2013 fusion dealer said he give me 150 dollors for it I still have it now has 203050 miles will go anywhere I want. if the fusion lasts as long the tempo i'll be happy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car
I've had this car for over 10 years, and it's been a great car. Very reliable - nothing major has gone wrong with it.
Great car for the money
Bought this car for $250 and only needed to replace the starter selenoid and fix the door hinges.
Lookin To Improve
I am a high school student and this car has always worked for me until about 150,000 miles...which is a lot. Now the car seems to have expired or something. One of the front ball joints needs replaced and the rear strut mounts have both broken in half....Hence the loud banging noises. Yet "Ned" still gets me where I am going. Now I am looking for something a bit more reliable as I start to travel more.
keeps on chugging
198m000 miles with no major repairs; what more do I need to say. I want a new car but how can you give up on the "humbler" (that's what we call it because it's a humbling experience to drive the "humbler").
Sponsored cars related to the Tempo
Related Used 1993 Ford Tempo Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner