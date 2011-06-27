Used 1992 Ford Tempo Sedan Consumer Reviews
Impressive car.
I have owned this car for years, and I seriously cannot fault it for it's service despite my constant abuse. The one item that has been troublesome is the 3-speed automatic transmission, but I love the car so much despite it that I am planning to swap it out for a manual trans as soon as I can. I love the car so much that I just bought a '91 Tempo GLS 4cyl/5-speed to drive until I can swap a manual into the LX. I've taken about 20 cross- country trips in the LX, it never let me down. Despite the 3-speed/V6 combo, it gets respectable MPG as well. It currently has just under 200K on it.
Good
I bought this car from a friend in November for 250 dollars. It was in pretty good condition and had 132,000 miles it is now August and I have 160,000 miles. Within that time I've replaced the starter, radiator, hubs and water pump. I've over heated the engine and beat on it. The thing still runs great just like it did the day I got it. It's a very reliable car and even though it's not as powerfull as I'd hoped it would be I instantly fell in love with it and still love it.
Like A Timex, She Can Take A Licking & She Keeps On Ticking!
1st Tempo & She Is Awesome, Bought This Tempo As A 2nd Car To My Mercedes Benz S 420 & I Love The Tempo Its Reliable, Cost Efficient & Built like A Tank, 1 Of The Major Factors In Buying This Tempo Was That I Owned Her Sister, 1991 Mercury Topaz & I Rolled This Topaz Down A Mountain God Knows How Many Rolls To The Bottom But I Can Tell You There Was A lot Of Extensions Added To The Tow Trucks Winch To Get her Back Up On The Road & There Was Very Minimal Damage To That Topaz, Reset The Fuel Switch & She Started Right Up & Drove Her Around For 6+ Months Like That & Then She Got T-Boned On The (L) Side At about 80MPH & Was Still Able To Drive & no Injury To Me Either Time, Invincible Safe Cars.
College Graduate Student
This is a very good reliable car for the car mileage it gets and interior design. A good car to drive.
small comfortable smooth riding car
This car seems to a Nice small but comfortable car it rides smooth I just bought it last week from a individual person for $300 I think I got a great! Deal the body is in great condition and the interior is also in great condition I just dont like the fact there is no cup holders in this car and it has only 3 out of 4 cylinders working which makes it stall sometimes gas mileage is just ok! It goes like 20 to 25 mpg city type driving but I think it should go like at least 30 miles a gallon for a 4 cylinder the engine only has 82,000 plus miles on it and its quiet no engine or transmission problems so far and the heater is great!
Sponsored cars related to the Tempo
Related Used 1992 Ford Tempo Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner