Used 1992 Ford Tempo for Sale Near Me

I have owned this car for years, and I seriously cannot fault it for it's service despite my constant abuse. The one item that has been troublesome is the 3-speed automatic transmission, but I love the car so much despite it that I am planning to swap it out for a manual trans as soon as I can. I love the car so much that I just bought a '91 Tempo GLS 4cyl/5-speed to drive until I can swap a manual into the LX. I've taken about 20 cross- country trips in the LX, it never let me down. Despite the 3-speed/V6 combo, it gets respectable MPG as well. It currently has just under 200K on it.

