2019 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews

2 reviews
Nice flashy car; fast too

Dave Schultz, 12/22/2019
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
They are not making them any more Big mistake, I'll have to go to another make

Underrated

Jeff, 03/19/2020
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Solid, smooth and quiet. Only concern I have is fuel economy is a bit subpar

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
