  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. 2019 Ford Taurus
  5. 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan
Edmunds Rating
6.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)

2019 Ford Taurus Sedan

Type:
#5 Large sedan

What’s new

  • A power-adjustable steering wheel and power rear sunshade are no longer available
  • Part of the sixth Taurus generation introduced for 2010

Pros & Cons

  • Rides comfortably and quietly on the highway
  • The giant trunk is one of the roomiest in the large sedan class
  • Available all-wheel drive for enhanced wet-weather traction
  • Performance SHO model handles reasonably well
  • The interior doesn't seem as airy or spacious as it should
  • Most models feel slow and ponderous when driving around turns
  • SHO is not as quick as big-engine rivals
  • Seats sit unusually high and offer a poor view out front
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Taurus for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$27,800
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Ford Taurus Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Taurus does Edmunds recommend?

The Taurus is reasonably priced, with trim levels and features more or less matching up with the Chevrolet Impala, and it costs thousands less than a Toyota Avalon or Kia Cadenza. However, the Taurus' full-size competitors generally have nicer interiors, don't feel as heavy and are roomier. The range-topping Taurus SHO is the only standout in the lineup, with a sport-tuned suspension and powerful engine that overcomes the Taurus' otherwise wallowy, sluggish driving experience. For the same money, however, enthusiasts can choose between two V8s in the Dodge Charger.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.8 / 10

The Taurus is one of the better-known nameplates in the car business. Alas, much of that renown comes from past deeds instead of present success. This generation Ford Taurus, which the 2019 model represents, dates back a decade. It hasn't received many updates either, other than a face-lift in 2013 and the adoption of the Sync 3 infotainment interface in 2016.

To its credit, the Taurus remains compelling for a few reasons. The ride is very comfortable, even in the high-octane SHO version, which features larger wheels and a sport-tuned suspension. We also like certain aspects of the interior, with high-quality materials, a quiet ride, and easy entry and exit. The Sync 3 system is another highlight. We think it's one of the most intuitive user interfaces on the market.

However, the Taurus has numerous drawbacks, adding up to a car that is not suited for everyone. The cabin feels unusually tight for such a large vehicle, especially in the back seat. The tall rear bench and short roof reduce headroom, and there's not much legroom either. Even in its lowest position, the driver sits unusually high and looks down at the dashboard or out the window. Ford's decision to remove features — the power-adjustable steering wheel and power rear sunshade have been nixed for 2019 — is perplexing as the car ages and naturally loses ground to newer large sedan competitors.

The 2019 Ford Taurus isn't a bad car, but nearly every one of its rivals is newer and more competent. The redesigned Toyota Avalon and recently refreshed Kia Cadenza are comfortable cruisers that offer more room, while the Dodge Charger remains a good choice if you want some muscle-car flair.

2019 Ford Taurus models

The 2019 Ford Taurus is a five-passenger large sedan sold in four trim levels. The base SE is modestly equipped, which is why buyers looking for 21st-century tech should strongly consider the next-level SEL. It counts rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and puddle lamps among its upgrades. The Limited is significantly more expensive since it comes with items that are optional for the SEL, plus additional luxury features. The SHO is a different beast entirely, marrying most of the Limited's features with a high-performance V6 and a sport suspension.

For power, the SE relies on a 3.5-liter V6 engine (288 horsepower, 254 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, an exterior keyless-access keypad, six-way power-adjustable front seats (with manual recline and lumbar adjustment), 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a driver information display, a rearview camera, Sync voice controls, Bluetooth, a 4.2-inch central display, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and two USB ports.

Stepping up to the SEL adds LED daytime running lights, body-colored heated mirrors with puddle lamps, rear parking sensors, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery and interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and satellite radio. Leather upholstery paired with heated front seats is available as a stand-alone option.

The SEL can also be had with the Equipment Group 201A option package, which adds keyless entry and ignition, an additional center speaker for the audio system and the Sync 3 infotainment system, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The more luxurious Taurus Limited gets you all the Equipment Group 201A items, plus 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and driver-side mirror, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated 10-way power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a premium Sony audio system with HD radio.

Limited models can also be had with the Driver Assist option package, which includes adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel parking system, a forward collision warning system, and lane departure warning and intervention. Stand-alone options for both the SEL and the Limited include 20-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, a rear spoiler and a navigation system.

The sporty SHO starts with most of the Limited's standard equipment and adds all-wheel drive, a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine (365 horsepower, 350 pound-feet of torque), a sport-tuned suspension, exclusive 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, black exterior trim, a rear spoiler, dual exhaust tips, unique leather upholstery and interior trim, and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.

Most Limited options are also available for the SHO, along with a SHO Performance package that adds a revised final-drive ratio for quicker acceleration, summer performance tires, stiffer suspension tuning, upgraded brake pads, special steering tuning, an enhanced stability control system with a Track mode, and simulated-suede trim on the steering wheel.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Ford Taurus SHO (turbo 3.5L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall6.8 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort6.5
Interior6.0
Utility7.5
Technology7.5

Driving

7.0
If Ford hadn't called it the SHO, this Taurus would have acquitted itself nicely with a good balance of power, braking and solid drivability. But as a SHO, and a sport sedan, it comes up a bit flat with uninvolved steering and handling and much too tall gearing.

Acceleration

7.5
Whether from a standing start or a roll, there's good thrust on tap. But tall gearing dulls the edge of the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 and makes it feel more like a mid-'90s V8 than a modern turbocharged V6. It does pull hard enough to reach 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, but it begins to lose steam after that.

Braking

7.5
In daily use, the SHO's brakes proved more than adequate to deal with the car's considerable weight. Sure, the pedal felt a bit squishy underfoot, but modulation was good enough that smooth and consistent stops were easy to make. Our panic-stop test from 60 mph came in at 124 feet, an unremarkable result.

Steering

6.0
Its thin rim makes the wheel awkward to grip. There's a satisfying heft to the steering, but it's artificial and it doesn't translate into the feel you need to judge a corner properly. That said, the Taurus is as easy to steer on back roads as it is around town, provided you're not going too quickly.

Handling

7.5
The Taurus SHO is a bit of fun for a big car so long as you're not trying to hustle it. It stays relatively flat and composed up to a certain point, even through transitions. The tires offer decent grip, too, but you'll run out of seat side support well before then.

Drivability

8.0
The six-speed automatic is a bit dated but refreshingly straightforward, never second-guessing itself or tripping over one too many gears. A shorter ratio would wake up the car and make it livelier. But as it is, the SHO is a relaxed and capable cruiser, even in Sport mode.

Comfort

6.5
If you happen to be the right height, the Taurus will impress you with a well-controlled ride and almost zero wind and road noise. But should you be above-average height, the wacky seating position will override most of its strengths.

Seat comfort

6.5
The seats are fairly cushy, but they lack lateral support. We'd say that about a regular Taurus, but it's a bigger deal in a SHO. The high front and rear seating positioning feel confining, though that's not a physical comfort issue. The front seats are cooled and heated, and the rear seats are heated.

Ride comfort

8.0
The ride seems pretty smooth. And even though the SHO is a fairly big car, it's never sloppy, keeping pretty good control of itself. Most surfaces don't faze the Taurus, and the big Ford soaks up quite a lot. Cornering is also commendably flat up to a moderate pace.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Only extremely coarse pavement manages to make any significant noise in the cabin. Otherwise, the Taurus provides a fairly quiet interior. The engine is well-isolated, and wind noise is minimal.

Climate control

6.0
The climate control looks very dated with basic physical controls circa 2008. More detailed adjustments must be made via the digital interface. The driver's vents serve only to cool the steering wheel area, and the noisy rear vents can't be shut off, only closed.

Interior

6.0
It's difficult to put our fingers on what makes this interior so unsatisfying, but it might be because we don't have enough fingers. The inside of the Taurus is an automotive anomaly, from the downright weird front seats to the inexplicably high rear seats and the time warp control interfaces.

Ease of use

7.0
It's clear the Taurus was not designed to accommodate some of the controls it now carries — see the rear window shade and lane keeping assist buttons located in the ashtray. While most of the controls are straightforward, they look and feel dated. The touchscreen does most of the heavy lifting.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Thanks to a high floor and a much higher than typical seating position, you can almost walk into either the front or back seats. Those with limited mobility will appreciate that. The tall doors extend below the sills, keeping pant legs clean when the weather gets messy.

Driving position

4.5
This position is just bizarre. The seat sits inexplicably high, and anyone over average height towers over the dashboard. Adjustable pedals are a nice touch, but the steering wheel hardly telescopes, so taller drivers have their knees pressed against the dash. None of our editors ever felt comfortable.

Roominess

6.0
Front passengers have adequate head- and shoulder room, but the strange seating position makes it feel as if most of the room is below you. Rear passengers have very little headroom because of the stadium-like seating. Rear legroom isn't what it should be in such a large car either.

Visibility

5.5
The high seating position gives you a commanding view of the road ahead, but that's the only direction where visibility is any good. The narrow side windows and thick pillars cut down on side visibility, while a small rear window limits the view out the back.

Quality

7.5
Fit and finish on the SHO is good, both inside and out. Plastic covers all click nicely into place, and there are no squeaks or rattles even over broken road surfaces.

Utility

7.5
The Taurus SHO makes good use of its size, for the most part. There's certainly a big enough trunk for four golf bags, but the cabin is a mish-mash of oddly shaped bins and wasted space.

Small-item storage

6.5
The seemingly random array of center console storage, with two sets of cupholders and a center bin set well behind the driver's elbow, is a bit puzzling in such a large car. Front door pockets are very accommodating, but the ones in the back aren't quite as big.

Cargo space

8.0
With 20.1 cubic feet of trunk volume, the Taurus easily leads competitors, such as the Chevrolet Impala (18.8 cubic feet) and Dodge Charger (16.5 cubic feet), in cargo capacity. The 60/40-split folding rear seats help make up for the way the trunk narrows around the rear suspension.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Accommodation comment: Mounting a car seat won't be much of an ordeal due to wide rear door access, but the somewhat narrow outboard rear seats might cause wider car seats to overlap the seat-belt latches. LATCH anchors, slightly tucked beneath the cushions, are easy to locate.

Technology

7.5
Ford's Sync 3 might well be the saving grace of a dated interior. Impressive connectivity and usability make it flexible enough for most any buyer. Be careful with option packages, as the Driver Assistance package cannot be ordered in conjunction with the Performance package.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Drivers have the choice of Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which all connected quickly. We experienced no drops in connection.

Driver aids

7.0
Our tester had the optional Driver Assist package, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, active park assist and forward collision warning. Disabling stability control is only available with the Performance package. The adaptive cruise system was satisfactory and free of quirks.

Voice control

8.0
Ford's Sync 3 voice controls worked consistently and quickly, and we found them to be a decent substitute for pressing buttons. Apple CarPlay users have the additional option of Siri voice commands.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Taurus.

5 star reviews: 75%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • road noise
  • driving experience
  • fuel efficiency

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Nice flashy car; fast too
Dave Schultz,
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

They are not making them any more Big mistake, I'll have to go to another make

4 out of 5 stars, Underrated
Jeff,
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Solid, smooth and quiet. Only concern I have is fuel economy is a bit subpar

Write a review

See all 4 reviews

Features & Specs

SHO 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$42,975
MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
SEL 4dr Sedan features & specs
SEL 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$30,230
MPG 18 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower288 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all for sale
SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$27,800
MPG 18 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower288 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all for sale
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$32,080
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower288 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Taurus safety features:

Active Park Assist
Guides the Taurus into an adjacent parallel parking spot using proximity sensors and automated steering.
Collision Warning with Brake Support
Warns the driver and automatically applies the brakes if advanced safety systems determine a front collision is imminent.
Blind-Spot Information System
Illuminates a light on the side mirrors when a vehicle enters the Taurus' blind spot. Sounds an alert if the turn signal is activated.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Ford Taurus vs. the competition

Ford Taurus vs. Ford Fusion

The Ford Fusion is the Taurus' smaller sibling, but passengers might actually find it more spacious. The Fusion is quite roomy against its midsize competitors, while the Taurus feels positively claustrophobic. The Fusion's sharp handling means it's generally more fun to drive, too. Its lower price and more efficient engines equate to a lower cost of ownership.

Compare Ford Taurus & Ford Fusion features

Ford Taurus vs. Chevrolet Impala

The Chevrolet Impala isn't the newest kid on the block, but continuous improvements since its 2014 redesign keep it from becoming stale. Ride comfort is superlative, and the interior is much roomier than the Taurus'. As long as you skip the middling four-cylinder engine, the Impala is the clear winner here.

Compare Ford Taurus & Chevrolet Impala features

Ford Taurus vs. Dodge Charger

Like the Taurus, the Dodge Charger is a large sedan that isn't as roomy on the inside as its exterior dimensions suggest. It's still suitable for four adults, but the wide selection of high-performance engines make it clear that the driver is the most important. A muscular V6 is standard, but enthusiasts will be drawn to one of the three available V8s, with power outputs ranging from 370 horsepower to 707 hp.

Compare Ford Taurus & Dodge Charger features

FAQ

Is the Ford Taurus a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Taurus both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.8 out of 10. You probably care about Ford Taurus fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Taurus gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Taurus has 20.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Taurus. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Ford Taurus?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Taurus:

  • A power-adjustable steering wheel and power rear sunshade are no longer available
  • Part of the sixth Taurus generation introduced for 2010
Learn more

Is the Ford Taurus reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Taurus is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Taurus. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Taurus's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Ford Taurus a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Ford Taurus is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Taurus and gave it a 6.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Taurus is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Taurus?

The least-expensive 2019 Ford Taurus is the 2019 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,800.

Other versions include:

  • SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $42,975
  • SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $30,230
  • SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $27,800
  • SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,080
  • Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,160
  • Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,310
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford Taurus?

If you're interested in the Ford Taurus, the next question is, which Taurus model is right for you? Taurus variants include SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A). For a full list of Taurus models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Ford Taurus

"They don't make 'em like they used to." For those who think this saying applies to cars, we present the 2019 Ford Taurus, a car that delivers the values of a traditional large American sedan: comfortable ride, big cabin, and a trunk large enough to qualify for its own ZIP code. In a market flooded with small, high-tech, fuel-efficient cars, the Taurus has an old-school vibe that will resonate with some buyers.

Unfortunately, it's the current-generation Taurus' 10th year of production, and the Taurus is showing its age in ways that aren't so commendable. And other large sedans do a better job with more fuel-efficient powertrains, better driving dynamics, newer technology and nicer cabin trim.

The Taurus offers two engine choices. Most trims are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 producing 288 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque, matched to a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard with this engine; all-wheel drive is optional on all but the base model. If you want a bit more pep in your step, the Taurus SHO abides. As its Super High Output designation suggests, the Taurus SHO is the performance-centric model in the lineup, boasting a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces a rousing 365 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard on this beast.

The more sedate Taurus variants start with the SE model. Standard features include automatic headlights, power front seats and a pair of USB ports. As you might have gathered, the SE is fairly basic, and shoppers looking for a large sedan with a dash of luxury should step up to the next-level SEL. It doesn't cost much to upgrade to the SEL, but a considerable number of features are added, including dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors and satellite radio. SEL models can be ordered with the Equipment Group 201A package, which counts the Sync 3 infotainment system among its perks.

For increased passenger comfort, consider the high-end Limited model. Perforated leather upholstery, blind-spot monitoring, and heated and ventilated front seats are all present. Although the Taurus SHO is pricier, its sporty additions transform the character of this car from highway cruiser to bruiser. In addition to the performance motor, the SHO adds larger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and paddle shifters.

The Taurus SHO is certainly more fun to drive than the rest of the lineup, but it isn't quite as thrilling as high-performance versions of some of its competitors. Standard models fit the Taurus' stately character a little better, with a comfortable ride, roomy cabin and low noise levels. Overall, it's not as high-tech and splashy as newer rivals, but that might be a benefit for its customer base. If you decide the 2019 Ford Taurus is the large sedan for you, make sure to use Edmunds' pricing and inventory tools to find a perfect match.

2019 Ford Taurus Sedan Overview

The 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan is offered in the following styles: SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Taurus Sedan 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Taurus Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Taurus Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including SHO, SEL, SE, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Ford Taurus Sedans are available in my area?

2019 Ford Taurus Sedan Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Taurus Sedan for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan Taurus Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford Taurus for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,742.

Find a new Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,235.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan and all available trim types: SHO, SEL, SE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

Related 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles