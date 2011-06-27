Used 2015 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews
BRING ON YOUR BENZ, AUDI OR BMW
best performance sedan for the money by at least $20,000. This is my third Tarus SHO, 2010,2013,2015, if Ford keeps making them I will keep buying them. TwinTurbo, Direct Injected, all wheel Drive its a bundle of technology for the money, you could buy a Audi S6 but it has less horse power less technology and oh yea it cost $20,000 more. just drove my Tarus across the country averaged 26mpg at 75-80 mph, very comfortable even after driving 800 miles on one leg of the trip. Traveled on IS 40 lots of 18 wheelers no problem even at 80mph just push down on pedal and your buy no problem, what a great car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ford SHO gets a bad rap
I have owned 2 SHOs and loved the first one with the Yamaha racing engine and the second with the 3.5L twin turbo. I have owned a variety of sports cars for the last 40 plus years, including 2 Porsche 928 s. My 2015 SHO is one of my favorites, even over the 928s, the technology and handling are vastly improved, and yes, it is a great car for a mature driver that is still young at heart. The acceleration makes me smile each time "I get on it" and the high speed curve handling is excellent. The massaging seats are a surprising extra!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
15 SHO in a CPO
First year depreciation is [non-permissible content removed]. I suggest buying a year old model with CPO warranty. Save a bundle AND get 100k warranty. Replaced my mustang with the Taurus SHO and I don't regret it for a minute. LOVE the cabin size. Some criticize the tight space. I think it's perfect for a sports sedan. Seats are comfortable for a long trip. I have the massaging seat option.... Not sure it's worth the price. Everything is payed out perfectly. Your hands fall instinctively to controls. Arm rests and buttons are well placed. I have the Performance Pack. Upgrades to steering, brakes, suspension, wheels, cooling, etc are well worth the p ice. Only downside is MPG due the change in gearing. Also no spare tire. I'm surprised with all the gadgetry that there isn't a display to SHO ( pun intended) tire pressure.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The st vehicle available
This is the best vehicle for a family man looking for power. That appears as a regular old family sedan
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Love my SHO
This cars 3.5 twin turbo ecoboost engine is AMAZING! Will put BMWs in the rear view mirror.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 2015 Ford Taurus SHO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner