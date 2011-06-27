Used 2015 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

BRING ON YOUR BENZ, AUDI OR BMW JOHN MCMAHAN , 10/12/2015 SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 38 of 40 people found this review helpful best performance sedan for the money by at least $20,000. This is my third Tarus SHO, 2010,2013,2015, if Ford keeps making them I will keep buying them. TwinTurbo, Direct Injected, all wheel Drive its a bundle of technology for the money, you could buy a Audi S6 but it has less horse power less technology and oh yea it cost $20,000 more. just drove my Tarus across the country averaged 26mpg at 75-80 mph, very comfortable even after driving 800 miles on one leg of the trip. Traveled on IS 40 lots of 18 wheelers no problem even at 80mph just push down on pedal and your buy no problem, what a great car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ford SHO gets a bad rap Randall Houston , 11/01/2018 SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned 2 SHOs and loved the first one with the Yamaha racing engine and the second with the 3.5L twin turbo. I have owned a variety of sports cars for the last 40 plus years, including 2 Porsche 928 s. My 2015 SHO is one of my favorites, even over the 928s, the technology and handling are vastly improved, and yes, it is a great car for a mature driver that is still young at heart. The acceleration makes me smile each time "I get on it" and the high speed curve handling is excellent. The massaging seats are a surprising extra! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

15 SHO in a CPO Jeff klein , 05/03/2016 SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful First year depreciation is [non-permissible content removed]. I suggest buying a year old model with CPO warranty. Save a bundle AND get 100k warranty. Replaced my mustang with the Taurus SHO and I don't regret it for a minute. LOVE the cabin size. Some criticize the tight space. I think it's perfect for a sports sedan. Seats are comfortable for a long trip. I have the massaging seat option.... Not sure it's worth the price. Everything is payed out perfectly. Your hands fall instinctively to controls. Arm rests and buttons are well placed. I have the Performance Pack. Upgrades to steering, brakes, suspension, wheels, cooling, etc are well worth the p ice. Only downside is MPG due the change in gearing. Also no spare tire. I'm surprised with all the gadgetry that there isn't a display to SHO ( pun intended) tire pressure. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The st vehicle available Lee Henderson , 08/30/2018 SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the best vehicle for a family man looking for power. That appears as a regular old family sedan Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse