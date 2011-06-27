Used 2011 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Solidily built and fun to drive
Owned this 2011 SEL model since Aug 2010. 20K miles on it so far. Owned several Ford models since 1990. This is by far the best vehicle Ford has produced in a long time. Have owned Taurus' since 1995. All were OK. This car is more like a European sedan than anything Ford has ever produced. I live in the Northeast and we have all types of weather. This car has driven thru 5 major snow storms over the last 3mos. No problems and very secure during all weather conditions. Over the last 6mos, I have had more people ask me what type of car this was than any other vehicle I have ever owned. Only complaint is that at 6'6", the cockpit is a little snug. Overall, very happy with this car.
Simply the Best!!! Ford Tough!
I'm a 41 year old female that has owned approximately 10 vehicles, maybe more. The Taurus is BY FAR, the best vehicle out of them all, for every reason! Its so roomy, almost like being in an SUV, drives and rides so smoothly, the trunk really is gianormous and is stylish and sleek to boot. I have almost 200,000 miles on it and have never had a single problem with it, just regular maintenance. It still looks new as a matter of fact. The quality is superior! Even my dad went out and bought one, due to my high recommendation and boasting about it. The only, and I mean only, issue or dislike I have is the passenger seat. I don't sit there often but it sits too low for my liking. I can barely see over the dash and I'm 5'5". I'm unsure if its broken or if it is worn from my boyfriends butt in it but I can't sit in it for very long at all. If it had the 5-way, power seat like my drivers side has, it would be 100% perfect, in every way to me. Everyone that has gotten in my car, raves about it. The comfort of the cabin is amazing and everything wraps around you almost. The Taurus is very affordable and well worth every penny! Thanks Ford, for yet another OUTSTANDING vehicle! I've also owned an Escort EXP, Focus and Fusion. The Fusion saved my daughters life when she should've probably been killed. She slid downhill icy roads, taking out 55' of guard rail, went airborn going over the treetops and landed on the roof of the car, 35' down into a creekbed. It was obviously totalled and all windows and sunroof smashed out yet she basically walked away with a couple bruises and very lighy scratches. Worst day of my life and I have Ford to thank for keeping her safe. I will always drive a Ford and forever be grateful! (She most likely had an angel with her as well but it was a Ford driving angel 😊)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Is it really a FORD?
I had the Taurus for ten months now and have 15,000 miles on it. I'm totally shocked that Ford has put out a vehicle of this quality and style. It's never been back to the dealer since I took delivery. Nothing more that oil changes, a tire rotation, and wiper blades. Excellent handling on the highway and a cavernous trunk for cargo. Controls are strategically placed, with the exception of the program buttons for digital displays. Wife complains of rough ride, but she's use to her BMW...and for twice the price it should be better. A great value for the price! I had Acura, Infiniti, Volvo, BMW and other "luxury cars, for the price the Taurus is heads above the overpriced guys.
Best Car Ever!
I bought my 2011 Taurus SEL in October 2015 with 67,000 miles... I drive it 60 miles a day for work and it costs me $30.00 per week. It is the most comfortable car Ive owned, and Im a Ford guy from way back! The only issue I have is the rear visibility. I have the backup camera but it is mounted on the roof and gives a poor view of the actual distance from the rear bumper. (Backup sensors are not working)
- Performance
Best car I have ever owned!
Purchased my 2011 Taurus SEL 6 months ago. It was a used rental car with 54,000 miles on it. It was like a new car. Exceptional in almost every way! Am 6'4" and have to move the seat forward to reach the pedals...very roomy front seat. Love this car and have had 42 cars in my life...I'm a car guy...what can I say?!? Though basic SEL with few options it is well equipped with what I want/need in car. As quiet as my previous 3 Lexus LS models, has a slightly firmer ride which I actually like and now at 57,000 miles it is just as great a car as it was when I bought it. Paid $13,992 and got a screaming deal! Great looking, great driving, great car....will have this one a very long time!
