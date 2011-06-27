  1. Home
Used 2006 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews

I couldn't be happier.

greg_wv, 06/06/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
32 of 32 people found this review helpful

I needed a work car in a hurry after the previous one was totalled due to a deer collision. I've had this little gem for over 2 years now and I have to say it's the best work car I've ever had. Recently I decided to make a lifetime commitment to it, so replaced all 4 struts, plugs, wires, coil packs, front brakes and rotors. It needed a new A/C compressor and I gave it 4 Michelin defender tires. This baby rides like a brand new car! The mechanic told me "you realize you're putting 90,000 mile tires on this thing". I said yep, she's only got 105,000 miles on her and I'm in it 'till death do us part. That's how confident I am in this vehicle. I can see why Ford sold millions of these!

Very Satisfied

frank618, 03/01/2011
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I was given this car as a company car brand new, I drove it for 4 1/2 years and put 214,000 miles on it and ALL we had to do was brakes and 2 tie rod ends. The oil was changed every 3 to 4K miles. After my company retired this car, I was able to purchase it for my 16 year old daughter. After taking it to the shop to have it checked out, They told me that this car was a GREAT first car for my daughter and that everything was in really good shape!!!! the mechanic refered to this car as BULLET PROOF!!!

Great car

k. d. palmateer, 09/02/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2006 Taurus in 2010 in Oklahoma city with 63,000 miles on it. I had no records to tell me how the previous driver drove it. the 1st thing I did was change the oil and tranny fluid and replace the filters. I now have 175,000 miles on it and except for the battery, oil changes, tires and brakes i have made no repairs to the car. my Taurus has gone back and forth from NY to Oklahoma 4 times and to Oklahoma, L.A. and back to NY. it is the 6th Taurus I have owned and the previous one a 2000 Taurus had 517,000 miles on it when the salt of NY killed it in 2010. that Taurus had 3 sets of struts replaced, multiple tie rods, ball joints, bearings replaced and 3 gas tanks. if not for the salt i would still be driving it.

Ford does it again

ericgdenver, 09/05/2011
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

'06 was a good year for the Taurus. Bought mine with 24K four years ago from a Dealership. I am at 118K now. It has received all the scheduled Maintenance services, including synthetic oil and Motorcraft filters. Typical brake/fluids/tire replacement. Just put on a new set of tires with alignment and had the AC serviced. The car performs as good as the day I bought it. The ride is still comfortable and the handling is tight and responsive. Great in the snow. No leaks of any kind that I know of. Edmunds has the TMV at $7,697.00, which I would agree with. It has been a very reliable car that has held its value. I plan on driving it to at least 150K. An excellent production year for Ford.

Take that! Foreign automakers.

ADM HALSEY, 10/12/2006
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

Pound for pound & dollar for dollar one of the best purchases one could make for under $15,000. Excellent for highway travel and not too bad around town for mpg. Very comfortable & quiet, similar to older Lincolns. I added a trunk disk changer and new mats via Ford. A/C renders ice and heat cooks steaks. Wish I had bought it in teal instead of maroon. I feel like a fleet car escapee. Will buy as long as are available for a second car.

