Used 2006 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews

I couldn't be happier. greg_wv , 06/06/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 32 of 32 people found this review helpful I needed a work car in a hurry after the previous one was totalled due to a deer collision. I've had this little gem for over 2 years now and I have to say it's the best work car I've ever had. Recently I decided to make a lifetime commitment to it, so replaced all 4 struts, plugs, wires, coil packs, front brakes and rotors. It needed a new A/C compressor and I gave it 4 Michelin defender tires. This baby rides like a brand new car! The mechanic told me "you realize you're putting 90,000 mile tires on this thing". I said yep, she's only got 105,000 miles on her and I'm in it 'till death do us part. That's how confident I am in this vehicle. I can see why Ford sold millions of these! Report Abuse

Very Satisfied frank618 , 03/01/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I was given this car as a company car brand new, I drove it for 4 1/2 years and put 214,000 miles on it and ALL we had to do was brakes and 2 tie rod ends. The oil was changed every 3 to 4K miles. After my company retired this car, I was able to purchase it for my 16 year old daughter. After taking it to the shop to have it checked out, They told me that this car was a GREAT first car for my daughter and that everything was in really good shape!!!! the mechanic refered to this car as BULLET PROOF!!! Report Abuse

Great car k. d. palmateer , 09/02/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 Taurus in 2010 in Oklahoma city with 63,000 miles on it. I had no records to tell me how the previous driver drove it. the 1st thing I did was change the oil and tranny fluid and replace the filters. I now have 175,000 miles on it and except for the battery, oil changes, tires and brakes i have made no repairs to the car. my Taurus has gone back and forth from NY to Oklahoma 4 times and to Oklahoma, L.A. and back to NY. it is the 6th Taurus I have owned and the previous one a 2000 Taurus had 517,000 miles on it when the salt of NY killed it in 2010. that Taurus had 3 sets of struts replaced, multiple tie rods, ball joints, bearings replaced and 3 gas tanks. if not for the salt i would still be driving it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ford does it again ericgdenver , 09/05/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful '06 was a good year for the Taurus. Bought mine with 24K four years ago from a Dealership. I am at 118K now. It has received all the scheduled Maintenance services, including synthetic oil and Motorcraft filters. Typical brake/fluids/tire replacement. Just put on a new set of tires with alignment and had the AC serviced. The car performs as good as the day I bought it. The ride is still comfortable and the handling is tight and responsive. Great in the snow. No leaks of any kind that I know of. Edmunds has the TMV at $7,697.00, which I would agree with. It has been a very reliable car that has held its value. I plan on driving it to at least 150K. An excellent production year for Ford. Report Abuse