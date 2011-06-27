Used 1997 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews
SHO and GO
Very reliable. Great ride and performance. Engine is awesome with 235 horsepower...very fun to drive. This car has alot of high end features such as CD, moon roof, leather and more. Alot of car for the money.
Truely Awesome
After careful research, I decided to go for it and purchase a SHO! 97 British Green fully loaded. all the claims that I read were pretty much on the mark. the car looks great and handles very well, car has 54000 miles and it looks as good as it did the first day it rolled out of the showroom. Plenty of room and very comfortable. great acceleration and it will eat up bmrs and stangs!
Decent car, but hard to repair
The SHO is a fun-to-drive vehicle. Although the ride is somewhat harsh, it handles well and has more than adequate power. Mileage is decent for a car with this much power. The interior is well-laid out and the controls are easy to reach. The car is well-optioned, and includes climate control, which is nice to have. My major concern is the poor camshaft design, which really ruined the owning experience of this vehicle for me. Also, they could have made sure that parts are more readily available. For example, the electronically-controlled suspension has unique, expensive struts. They would have been well- advised to update the V6 from the previous SHO's rather than go with a new V8.
Love the SHO
Bought a black 97 SHO a little over a year ago. Have to say that I love the car. I have put 15,000 miles on the car and have not had any problems. It's definately a sleeper. Luxurious as well.
SHO - The only Taurus I'd own
I bought my '97 SHO with 105,996 miles. Since then I've driven about 3,000 miles with no major problems. I did have the driver's side tierod end replaced because it was getting dry (no grease fittings) and very noisy. It will soon need ball joints for the same reason (drying out). My average mileage is between 20 - 22 mpg. Car looks great - black metalic w/ chrome wheels... real head-turner! Mach Audio, moonroof, tan leather, factory cell phone - tons of features for this class! 4-wheel air ride is great on highways, but rough on bumps. Yamaha 32V V8 has good power and nice exhaust note. Will need suspension work - noisy. I paid $5995.00. Nice for the $.
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 1997 Ford Taurus SHO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner