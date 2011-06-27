Used 1997 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

SHO and GO fordfever , 06/01/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very reliable. Great ride and performance. Engine is awesome with 235 horsepower...very fun to drive. This car has alot of high end features such as CD, moon roof, leather and more. Alot of car for the money. Report Abuse

Truely Awesome jmac , 09/11/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful After careful research, I decided to go for it and purchase a SHO! 97 British Green fully loaded. all the claims that I read were pretty much on the mark. the car looks great and handles very well, car has 54000 miles and it looks as good as it did the first day it rolled out of the showroom. Plenty of room and very comfortable. great acceleration and it will eat up bmrs and stangs!

Decent car, but hard to repair Perry Reed , 05/02/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The SHO is a fun-to-drive vehicle. Although the ride is somewhat harsh, it handles well and has more than adequate power. Mileage is decent for a car with this much power. The interior is well-laid out and the controls are easy to reach. The car is well-optioned, and includes climate control, which is nice to have. My major concern is the poor camshaft design, which really ruined the owning experience of this vehicle for me. Also, they could have made sure that parts are more readily available. For example, the electronically-controlled suspension has unique, expensive struts. They would have been well- advised to update the V6 from the previous SHO's rather than go with a new V8.

Love the SHO Jay P , 12/13/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought a black 97 SHO a little over a year ago. Have to say that I love the car. I have put 15,000 miles on the car and have not had any problems. It's definately a sleeper. Luxurious as well.