Used 1992 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Taurus
5(23%)4(27%)3(32%)2(14%)1(4%)
3.5
22 reviews
thought I would never like ford

Ctpeaches, 08/07/2009
I bought the car with 106000 miles. It now has 196500. I bought it form an elderly lady that had bought it brand new. Seems all I have been doing is puting new or used parts in it this summer. The suspension in these cars stink. It is too stiff. The roof liner is falling down. had to replace the radiator, hoses and goose neck which still leaks under pressure. All new brake part in the rear. (Disc) used hood and rear passenger door. Easier then replacing the window motor. replaced all other window switches. The rod in the stearing colum broke so I do not need a key to start it. New battery. But the realy scary thing is is she keeps going. Ford did ok with this car. I would buy another one.

92 Taurus good car to own

juanbus12, 09/09/2010
My 92 gl has been running good until it hit 155,000 miles the transmission went on it. I had it changed and no problems with it at 165,000 it drives like new.

It still starts

heather, 08/03/2010
I got this car 3 yrs ago. It has over 300k on it. Needs shocks, tires, radiator and the air doesn't work. I haven't done oil change, trans fluid change, I fixed the power steering. This car is die hard. And if I ever get the money I will fix the these things.

Excellent Car

pjkt01, 05/31/2003
I had to sell my 1999 Pathfinder because my wife got laid off, we have 2 small children and we needed a nice midsize car. WE purchased it with 102000 miles and we paid just over 2000, its a great car, excellent on milage, I would recommend this car to anyone.

Trouble

Johnelle, 10/25/2002
More trouble than any car I have had. It would lose power sporadically and company made many repairs and never got it right. I think it was a generic problem with this model but they never admitted it. Poor service from the dealer. I could only drive it near our city because of fear it would conk out. Will never buy another Ford product! Despite the engine troubles, it was a very comfortable and fun car to drive when it was working.

