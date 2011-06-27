  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
A great car to own

Andrewb77, 06/23/2002
I got my ford a a great price from a friend at my church and invested very little money into it. Never had anything major go on it. It handels great. A year later I was in a weather related car accident and the car slid off the road into a Rocky ditch. The Car had only minor damage and saved my life that day. Thank God I was not driving a Neon!!

Don't buy a Ford Taurus

jeb, 02/26/2002
This car has been a very very high maintance car, 3 starters, 2 transmissions , front main seal leaks oil, power steering hoses leak, runs poorly on low grade gas, Since I owned one I have spoken to many people that have ownd one. We all have the same problems. you would think after the frist few years Ford would have worked the bugs out. Not on this car, the 3.8 l engine is known for blowing head gaskets. This is the car that saved Ford? .

A great Car

Aqualien, 03/21/2002
It;s been graet for the family very roomy inside and it's lasted sucha long time, My parents bought it when I was a kid now I'm driving it to college

