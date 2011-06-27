Used 1990 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews

A great car to own Andrewb77 , 06/23/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got my ford a a great price from a friend at my church and invested very little money into it. Never had anything major go on it. It handels great. A year later I was in a weather related car accident and the car slid off the road into a Rocky ditch. The Car had only minor damage and saved my life that day. Thank God I was not driving a Neon!! Report Abuse

Don't buy a Ford Taurus jeb , 02/26/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car has been a very very high maintance car, 3 starters, 2 transmissions , front main seal leaks oil, power steering hoses leak, runs poorly on low grade gas, Since I owned one I have spoken to many people that have ownd one. We all have the same problems. you would think after the frist few years Ford would have worked the bugs out. Not on this car, the 3.8 l engine is known for blowing head gaskets. This is the car that saved Ford? . Report Abuse