Used 1990 Ford Taurus Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG212021
Transmissionno4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmissionno4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/24 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.288.0/384.0 mi.288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG212021
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm130 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.5 l3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm90 hp @ 4400 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.3 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.37.6 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.54.9 in.56.4 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.37.5 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.no81 cu.ft.
Length191.9 in.188.4 in.191.9 in.
Curb weight3244 lbs.2956 lbs.3244 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.45.7 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.54.3 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
