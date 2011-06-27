Estimated values
2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,897
|$31,500
|$33,461
|Clean
|$29,489
|$31,068
|$32,999
|Average
|$28,673
|$30,204
|$32,076
|Rough
|$27,857
|$29,340
|$31,152
Estimated values
2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,161
|$32,689
|$34,559
|Clean
|$30,736
|$32,241
|$34,082
|Average
|$29,885
|$31,344
|$33,128
|Rough
|$29,035
|$30,448
|$32,174
Estimated values
2020 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,885
|$36,396
|$38,245
|Clean
|$34,408
|$35,897
|$37,717
|Average
|$33,456
|$34,898
|$36,661
|Rough
|$32,504
|$33,900
|$35,606
Estimated values
2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,108
|$29,856
|$31,994
|Clean
|$27,725
|$29,446
|$31,553
|Average
|$26,958
|$28,627
|$30,670
|Rough
|$26,190
|$27,808
|$29,787
Estimated values
2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,681
|$31,224
|$33,113
|Clean
|$29,276
|$30,796
|$32,656
|Average
|$28,466
|$29,939
|$31,742
|Rough
|$27,656
|$29,083
|$30,828
Estimated values
2020 Buick Envision Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,556
|$34,879
|$36,498
|Clean
|$33,098
|$34,400
|$35,994
|Average
|$32,182
|$33,444
|$34,987
|Rough
|$31,266
|$32,487
|$33,980
Estimated values
2020 Buick Envision 1SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,389
|$29,021
|$31,016
|Clean
|$27,016
|$28,623
|$30,588
|Average
|$26,268
|$27,827
|$29,732
|Rough
|$25,521
|$27,031
|$28,876