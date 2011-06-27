Estimated values
2002 BMW M3 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,276
|$13,086
|$15,238
|Clean
|$8,282
|$11,710
|$13,624
|Average
|$6,294
|$8,959
|$10,395
|Rough
|$4,306
|$6,208
|$7,166
Estimated values
2002 BMW M3 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,547
|$13,652
|$15,968
|Clean
|$8,524
|$12,217
|$14,276
|Average
|$6,478
|$9,347
|$10,893
|Rough
|$4,432
|$6,477
|$7,509