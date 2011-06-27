Estimated values
2011 BMW M3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,644
|$23,346
|$26,988
|Clean
|$17,566
|$22,014
|$25,355
|Average
|$15,411
|$19,351
|$22,090
|Rough
|$13,255
|$16,688
|$18,824
Estimated values
2011 BMW M3 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,585
|$23,272
|$26,904
|Clean
|$17,511
|$21,945
|$25,276
|Average
|$15,362
|$19,290
|$22,020
|Rough
|$13,214
|$16,635
|$18,765
Estimated values
2011 BMW M3 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,290
|$22,903
|$26,476
|Clean
|$17,233
|$21,597
|$24,874
|Average
|$15,118
|$18,984
|$21,670
|Rough
|$13,004
|$16,371
|$18,467