Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Not what I expected
Bought this car for a little over msrp. I have been lucky enough to own several true sports cars in my life from all the major brands. This car is a blast from 0 to 60. But when the new wears off, the interior looks just like Mustang GT and the build quality is not what it should be. I think the Shelby team should have spent a little more time on the interior and fit and finish to make this a 10 out of 10. Also Ford dealers are trying to charge way to much over msrp for this car.
I've waited 40 years for this...
I am 53 years old and owned older Mustang muscle cars in the 60's and 70's but nothing like this car. When the TCS system is disengaged, the raw horsepower is frightening. You better be ready for what's about to happen when you step on it. It's hard to drive it and not put your foot in it every time you stop and take off again. I've never ridden on the space shuttle but I can't imagine the rush being any greater!
12 years later the best muscle car under 30k!
Always wanted one of these. Just got a white with blue 07 the other day. It's everything I could of hoped for. These engines are capable of so much more and the transmission speaks for itself. At under 30k these are an absolute bargain considering what you get. The interior is dated with no Bluetooth or much safety but that's the beauty of cars like this Imo. And it's a manual! New gt500s can't say the same and also don't have the true classic look. Awesome awesome awesome car.
Thank you Ford
I ordered mine in June and just received it last week. When I first saw this two years ago in New York I knew I had to have one. It is everything I hoped it would be and more. Can not fully explain feeling I had when I saw it for the very first time on the back of the car carrier that brought her to dealership. The acceleration that this car has is probably comparable to being on the space shuttle. It pushes you back into your seat and you remain there until you let up. I have yet to fully open her up. It drives so smooth, takes corners with precision, accelerates quickly and effortlessly. Driving it on smooth roads at 80mph feels like 40mph. Always wanted to own a Shelby, dream come true.
Wait for the price to drop - not worth it
I traded in my Z06 for this car and paid way over sticker. Thought at the time I had to have it. Shame on Ford for letting dealers charge way more than msrp for the car. That's what is wrong with Ford and why no one wants to get ripped off by them. Save some money and get a Vette or wait for the price to drop.
