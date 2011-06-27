Used 2016 Ford Shelby GT350 R Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|Torque
|429 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|526 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|Electronics Package
|yes
|Equipment Group 920A
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|Full Vehicle Car Cover
|yes
|Over-The-Top Racing Stripe
|yes
|Painted Black Roof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|Length
|189.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3655 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|65.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|Width
|75.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|painted composite wheels
|yes
|19 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|315/30R Z tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,295
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
