Used 2009 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Ford fan
I bought a Ford truck (my third one) because all the other brands of vehicles I have owned let me down when I needed them to be reliable. The previous 2 Ford trucks (1970 F100, 1993 Ranger) were pretty spartan trucks. The 2009 Ranger is much more comfortable and fun to drive. The only fault I have found is the 4.0L 6 cyl. is not too fuel efficient.
just wow for a small truck ford ranger 4x4 sport automatic
well i went to buy a small chevy S10 pickup truck at the time i was looking i passed a local used care dealer .. on the lot was a 2009 ford ranger 4x4 sport so i desided to buy ... i could not be more happy with the truck she pulls a lot of fire wood i put the truck in over cut overs where some people wont even put there 4x4 atvs ... i put a cap on the truck and i must say i have had the truck packed full of green fire wood ... the truck has been in the rough spots and proven to be a work hourse .... i say go for a for ranger if looking for a small truck with big guts ....
Awsome Truck
First off I absolutely love my 2009 Ford Ranger. I would Love to tell you what model I have but I cant tell you, every place I go tells me a different answer. Ford claims it is a 2009 Ford Ranger Extended Cab FX4x4 Sport with a 3.75 up front and a 4.10 in back for diff ratios. My only complaint about the ford ranger is its drivetrain. You can only drive it in rear wheel drive because other wise you will end up with your front diff on the side of the highway. Living in MI during the winter heat the truck uFirst off I absolutely love my 2009 Ford Ranger. I would Love to tell you what model I have but I cant tell you, every place I go tells me a different answer. Ford claims it is a 2009 Ford Ranger Extended Cab FX4x4 Sport with a 3.75 up front and a 4.10 in back for diff ratios. My only complaint about the ford ranger is its drivetrain. You can only drive it in rear wheel drive because other wise you will end up with your front diff on the side of the highway. Living in MI during the winter heat the truck up at least 15 Min before driving it (you will thank me later). The brakes work to good in the morning and during the winter if you don't heat it up you will lock up all 4 within 3ft if you haven't spun out by that point. The Gas Millage sucks and I mean SUCKS!!! Going from a car that gets 40MPG to now getting 15 if GOD decides its a good day. I suggest during the winter say f-it max the bed payload out (I think its 2000lbs) and fill it with sand turn it into a beach in the bed because you NEED the weight I currently have about 300lbs in back and I still slide around like your friend with an RX-7 in Japan. Its an amazing off-road vehicle and don't be afraid to release you're inner Ken Block and jump the thing like the General Lee It can handle it, trust me. My truck is decked out like a Christmas tree and has about a billion emergency lights on it. I also have a Century cap on the back. My truck came with chrome running boards that by the time I got the truck you could send your foot through. The ford ranger is small enough to not need It but it makes it look really sleek and to be honest they do help the older age folks to get in the beast. My friend who parks next to me every day has a 2004 Ford Ranger XLT he was a stupid boy and removed his muffler... sounds like a Ferrari Love it has a real nice low end noise kind of like you after eating about 5lbs of Mexican food his gas millage probably not as good.. I estimate 12MPG MAX with no muffler and I mean MAX this truck HAS THE WORST MPG ever in a vehicle. Mine currently has 205,500 Miles on it if you drive like a normal human and treat it right and get your oil changes it will last to 300k easy, If you drive it like me and jump the thing when ever you can I would say 300k is going to be interesting to reach. Top speed is 96 MPH and don't I repeat DO NOT hold at 96 for more than 1 min. The entire truck starts to jump and starts shifting and doing weird things, (one of the scariest things that ever has happen to me). Over all its an amazing truck as long as its not treated like a trophy truck... Great first car as long as your a Doctor who can afford the hefty Gas prices you will pay. 5 Firestone Tires will cost around $800 I say 5 because it has a full size spare. If you find one with low millage and minimal rust for a good price BUY IT. Its well worth keeping it for your kid. Make sure to name your ranger... Mine has 2 names the Patty Wagon or the Storm Ranger, My friends Is the Power ranger.
Wanted another delevery truck.
First off it is an automactic, I could not find a choice for auto when filling out the Edmonds form. My last truck was also a RangerXLT, it was a 1996. I still have it, having done courier work in it since it was new, it now has 632,457 miles. all oringal, except routine maintance, tires, etc. The normal wear and tear stuff. The drivers seat has lost most of its cush, but not bad considering the hours sitting in it. Im just amazed how good its been, and still is. Now for the 2009, it seems to be built good and tight, and my reason for getting it, was solely for the reliabilty record these trucks have. Our luxury vehicle is a 2006 Toyota Tacoma Crew Cab. Back to the new 2009, I could'nt have
Disappointed
Looks good and drives good. After 6,000 miles developed any annoying rattle in the passenger side of the dash and the dealer could not find the source. Worst part was that after 5-6 months the vehicle started rusting. A couple of spots on the body, through the paint and also some painted spots under the bed and finally inside the wheels. I do live at the beach, but my 1996 Jeep Cherokee, which was 8 years old when I moved there, took 3 to 4 years to start rusting and my girlfriend lived in the Keys for 20 years and never had issues with her 3 Hondas. This is ridiculous, especially since Ford claims that their quality is even with Honda and Toyota. Warranty doesn't cover this, of course.
