Used 2008 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Best Work Truck On The Road
If you do the reserch (actual consumer reviews)you will find the Ranger is far more reliable than the Tacoma or Chevy.Just wish it got a few more MPG's.A family member who works for Toyota has told me that Toyota's own internal quality testings show that in recent years Ford cars & trucks beats toyota's hands down!I cary apox. a 1000 pounds of equip.& get 17mpg.I did add a leaf spring. I get 21mpg unloaded.The king cab says it seat 5, lets get real unless its 5 skinny dwarfs you can seat 2 adults comfortablely.
Old Dog, New Tricks
There seems to be a lot of poor reviews out there for this aging little truck. My questions may be: What is the best selling compact pickup ever? What is the most "bang for the buck" that you can get out of a compact pickup? Believe me when I say that Ford Motor company is not without its reasons for keeping this little truck around. Money, and lots of it! I love my brawny little workhorse! After driving some of the competitor's overpirced products, I found myself with Ford again. People complain about the ride: well, it is actually a truck, not a thimbly little car, with a box, and cab! I can go places with my untouched Ranger that most big trucks wouldn't dare!
The best small truck PERIOD
This is my second ranger. There are 2 others rangers my family has (93&98).These trucks are tough and very reliable. The 2.3 DOHC and 5 spd are great choice 24mpg city and 27 highway and plenty of power( 3rd gear wheel spin). The other trucks have no rust and one has over 200,000 miles. I would have kept my 2001 ranger but I like the added interior space of the supercab.You can't buy a better small truck for the money... period
Best small truck on the road
I bought a new Ranger this year, spurred on by the crazy rebates Ford offered on this truck earlier in the year. Replaced a 1995 Ranger XLT with over 220,000 trouble-free miles. These are the best small trucks on the road. Funny thing, I drove off the lot paying just $9,800 for a loaded 2008 Ranger XLT. The dealership gave me $2,000 for my 1995 Ranger. What wonderful trucks these are. Ford is making a huge mistake discontinuing the line. Leave it to an American auto company to discontinue the most fuel-efficient line of trucks in production just as gas prices set new records...
After the new car glow
Wonderful to drive when the weather turns ugly, only thing that gives me trouble is sheer ice, with factory tires. With no load it rides rough, with @150 - 250 lbs of cargo it is a much improved ride. At a hair over 6' I have room to move the seat back to give myself more leg to peddle room, but I do not need it. Everything else is too cramped. If I have a passenger we are riding shoulder to shoulder. As a short commuter or weekend play vehicle it is wonderful. SADLY, as a full time ride for me, @350KM/220Mi/week, it is not a good choice. I choose to support Ford. I should have bought a Toyota to get the same qualities but with better comforts at a higher cost.
