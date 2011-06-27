Used 2005 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews
I agree with Consumer Reports
I keep looking at other vehicles simply because I usually trade every 4-5 years. I can not justify trading my Ford Ranger Edge. I'm a big man and it's very comfortable to drive. I knew I wasn't going to get the mpg of a Focus, so I'm not disappointed in the 19-20 mpg that I get. I have an ARE flat top on it and I purchased an extended warranty, which I'm sure I'll do agian at a 100,000 miles. I bought the Edge after my wife traded in her Mazda B-4000 LE. I know that was my Edges twin and with over 140,000 miles at trade-in, I felt confident in my choice and I have not be sorry. It has been and continues to be a great little truck!
Great little truck.
My dad bought the truck to be my future vehicle. Great for around town driving and trips to/from Lowes, not great for heavy hauling and towing. A/C and heater work GREAT because of the small size of the cab. sank this one into a hole while delivering hay and pulled it right out, no damage. the Vulcan V6 leaves some to be desired but it can hold its own. no maintenance besides normal checkups needed. runs like a Swiss watch, never had any strange sounds. the engine does vapor release with a click quite a bit more often then other cars but no problem. The truck gets good mileage but the tank is small. expect to fill up a bit more often. I like to think of it as a car with a large trunk.
2005 Ranger
I bought the truck used about a year ago. Very nice truck, the ride is a little stiff, but I don't mind that. The seats could be a little more comfortable, but other than that it rides nice. It's only been in the shop once, a friend of mine kicked the inertia switch and broke it, so that's nothing to blame on the truck. Plenty of torque, I've towed a 4000 lbs box trailer with relative ease. Fuel economy is not great, 19 MPG was the best I got, going 60 on mostly highways using cruise control, but it's a truck. Stereo sounds good. I like the overall look of the truck. If you get the sport mirrors, a set of blind-spot mirrors might help; they don't show a wide enough angle to see.
I love it
Great truck overall. The price was especially attractive with all the rebates and employee pricing. It was a pleasure to not have to bargain. The only thing I don't like about the truck is the placement of the parking brake release and, of course, the poor mileage. I have the biggest engine (4.0L) and get 19 mpg at best. The running boards look good but aren't any practical use. They just get in the way when entering/exiting. But, it pulls my 22' boat with ease. The comfortable quiet ride is really a happy surprise. In sum, it is a good solid relatively inexpensive small truck that does everything it is supposed to and will for years to come.
Bring on 2019
My second and best Ranger (2005 fx4, ext.cab.4.0 automatic). I just love it. Take care of it routinely, and it will love you back. Hauled tons of stuff, pulled even more, long comfortable trips, if it snows or rains, just kick in the 4x4, and it just handles it. And if anybody messes with me, I just put my foot in it, let it rev up, and they don't try it again. It has 208000 miles, and is still strong and willing. Replaced the usual brake pads, front wheel bearings, etc. but no biggie. It will make it until the 2018 comes back, and I will get an even better one.
