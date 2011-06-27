Used 2004 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Perfect.. Well almost perfect. josh77 , 10/29/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought mine used with 123,000 miles. It could idle better and the automatic transmission jumps a little (I heard that is because I use Wal-Mart Murphy gas). AC and everything are great but dont need it much since its small cab. The seats are comfortable, but i'm 6'1" so my legs could use more room. The inside looks nice. The outside is my favorite part. Everyone tells me what a nice truck I have. It runs good. Feels strong, though not the best acceleration. Its everything you can ask for in a small pick-up and more. Also very easy to resell. Fuel economy is great because I dont need the A/C as much as a car or suv. It cools down fast! Report Abuse

Used "Edge" fproctor , 01/29/2013 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought a used 84k mile standard cab, 6 ft bed "Edge" model and I am pleasantly surprised. I worked at Ford back in the 80s and vividly recall the transmission trouble Rangers had back then. I saw this one on the lot, liked the stepside look, Googled reviews on it (most were right here) and liked what I read. Bought it for $6k and feel like I got a great deal. UWS makes a bed toolbox for these (TBS-54-SPLA-BLK) that was designed for the older "Splash" stepside models. Report Abuse

Great Multi Tasking Pickup! TNMan , 10/26/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my Ranger used. It was the basic pick up, no xtd cab, no 4x4, manual. It did have an awesome sound system. I love my truck. It does everything I have asked it to, and despite my abuse, it took it with no prob. My only complaint was that the rear window popped out because of the seat pressing up against it. Other than that, as basic as it was, it drove great in ice and snow ( as long as you didn't speed, and carried sand in the back bed . And never had a mechanical or electrical problem. Ford Tough is no misnomer. Report Abuse

Great Truck! trclark23 , 08/24/2012 14 of 20 people found this review helpful To start this review, I'm not sure why Edmunds doesn't have an option for the single cab XLT 2.3L Automatic, because that's what I drive. Anyways, I bought this truck brand new in 2004 from Town and Country Ford in Madison, TN. Aside from a transmission recall before I hit 1,000 miles and an Oxygen sensor going back, this truck hasn't given me ANY issues since I've bought it whatsoever in the past 8 years. The truck doesn't drive smooth like a Cadillac but it's a truck and it's not meant to. The 2.3L Duratec engine (found in Rangers from 02-11) are literally bulletproof and will last 200-300-400,000 miles easy with regular maintenance. Ford screwed up discontinuing this truck. Report Abuse