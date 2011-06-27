Used 2002 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle EVER!!
I bought this truck new and barely had any problems during the 13 years i owned it. I performed regular maintinence as suggested and drove this truck to 200,000 miles until someone rearended me. During those 200k, i replaced the MASS AIRFLOW SENSORE at 120k, the coil pack at 178k, fan clutch at 180k and manual transmission broke at 185k (i should have never tried to drive from NJ to New Orleans...too far for and older truck with so many miles) and the plastic intake manifold at 190k. So besided breaks and tires, i drove it for 13 years and only had 4 repairs. not bad... All options worked as they should from new until it was totaled. I WOULD BUY ANOTHER!
One of the best vehicles we have ever owned.
Purchased new in 2002, for about $12k. Currently has 130k miles on it. Outside of tires, brakes, a clutch ( taught a teenage girl how to drive a stick ) plugs and a heater control valve, this has been a great vehicle. The best vehicle we have ever owned. I used it to commute, then my wife used it to commute, then we gave it to our teenage daughter. My daughter has hit or been hit more than once and it keeps trucking. Drove home this past weekend with coolant steaming all over. Dad somethings wrong with my truck. A new 17 dollar HCV and out she went. Admittedly she beats the crap out of it, but it has made thru highschool and 1/2 thru college. A really great truck.
Base Ranger, Great Value
2002 base Ranger a GREAT value. $8,988 sale price at Hayward Ford, Hayward CA ($13,175 sticker - 1,600 dealer discount -2,500 Ford rebate) $10,150 out the door. If it's reliable, should be a good deal.
Basic Ford Ranger
Good to drive and economical. Worksmanship under hood is unimpressive and not well thought out. Hoses and vacuum lines are routed very poorly - not likely to be reliable. Sheetmetal edges are poorly finished and sharp. 2.3L engine and 5 speed has pep but no power, the price of good fuel economy (Ford 6 cyl are guzzlers while 4 cyl sip fuel).
Drove my truck for 12 years, now it needs a clutch
My truck had not been in a shop for mechanical repairs till this year, it is 12 years old, it has over 150,000 miles. Took it to the shop, to get a clutch, and the mechanic said it didn't give him any trouble, however, it is starting to jam when I am shifting gears, so I will have to take it back. It has been on dirt mountain roads where only 4wd jeeps were spotted, and it has seen a lot of beautiful country all along the Blue Ridge, Smokies, and other great mountain terrain. This is one of the best vehicles I have ever owned.. If not the best.
Sponsored cars related to the Ranger
Related Used 2002 Ford Ranger Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner