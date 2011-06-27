Used 2002 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Best vehicle EVER!! glm75 , 05/12/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new and barely had any problems during the 13 years i owned it. I performed regular maintinence as suggested and drove this truck to 200,000 miles until someone rearended me. During those 200k, i replaced the MASS AIRFLOW SENSORE at 120k, the coil pack at 178k, fan clutch at 180k and manual transmission broke at 185k (i should have never tried to drive from NJ to New Orleans...too far for and older truck with so many miles) and the plastic intake manifold at 190k. So besided breaks and tires, i drove it for 13 years and only had 4 repairs. not bad... All options worked as they should from new until it was totaled. I WOULD BUY ANOTHER! Report Abuse

One of the best vehicles we have ever owned. jammerx1 , 08/02/2013 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Purchased new in 2002, for about $12k. Currently has 130k miles on it. Outside of tires, brakes, a clutch ( taught a teenage girl how to drive a stick ) plugs and a heater control valve, this has been a great vehicle. The best vehicle we have ever owned. I used it to commute, then my wife used it to commute, then we gave it to our teenage daughter. My daughter has hit or been hit more than once and it keeps trucking. Drove home this past weekend with coolant steaming all over. Dad somethings wrong with my truck. A new 17 dollar HCV and out she went. Admittedly she beats the crap out of it, but it has made thru highschool and 1/2 thru college. A really great truck. Report Abuse

Base Ranger, Great Value CA Ranger , 07/17/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 2002 base Ranger a GREAT value. $8,988 sale price at Hayward Ford, Hayward CA ($13,175 sticker - 1,600 dealer discount -2,500 Ford rebate) $10,150 out the door. If it's reliable, should be a good deal. Report Abuse

Basic Ford Ranger mike874 , 04/28/2002 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Good to drive and economical. Worksmanship under hood is unimpressive and not well thought out. Hoses and vacuum lines are routed very poorly - not likely to be reliable. Sheetmetal edges are poorly finished and sharp. 2.3L engine and 5 speed has pep but no power, the price of good fuel economy (Ford 6 cyl are guzzlers while 4 cyl sip fuel). Report Abuse