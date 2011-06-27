Used 2000 Ford Ranger Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|17
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/24 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|20/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|330.0/396.0 mi.
|292.5/390.0 mi.
|400.0/480.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.5 gal.
|19.5 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|17
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|190 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
|146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|3.0 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|119 hp @ 5000 rpm
|150 hp @ 4750 rpm
|119 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.5 in.
|53.8 in.
|54.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|187.5 in.
|201.7 in.
|200.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3068 lbs.
|3599 lbs.
|3121 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4340 lbs.
|5080 lbs.
|4380 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.7 in.
|7.4 in.
|6.7 in.
|Height
|64.9 in.
|67.5 in.
|64.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|1260.0 lbs.
|1260.0 lbs.
|1260.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|111.6 in.
|125.9 in.
|117.5 in.
|Width
|69.4 in.
|70.3 in.
|69.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
