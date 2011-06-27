  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Ranger Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG221722
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg15/20 mpg20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/396.0 mi.292.5/390.0 mi.400.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.19.5 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG221722
Fuel typeRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm190 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower119 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 4750 rpm119 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.53.8 in.54.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.5 in.201.7 in.200.7 in.
Curb weight3068 lbs.3599 lbs.3121 lbs.
Gross weight4340 lbs.5080 lbs.4380 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.7.4 in.6.7 in.
Height64.9 in.67.5 in.64.9 in.
Maximum payload1260.0 lbs.1260.0 lbs.1260.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.125.9 in.117.5 in.
Width69.4 in.70.3 in.69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clear Coat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mandarin Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
