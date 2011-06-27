  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford Ranger Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg19/24 mpg19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/468.0 mi.313.5/396.0 mi.370.5/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.16.5 gal.19.5 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower119 hp @ 5000 rpm119 hp @ 5000 rpm119 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.54.5 in.53.8 in.
Measurements
Length202.9 in.187.5 in.202.9 in.
Gross weight4540 lbs.4320 lbs.4540 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.6.6 in.6.6 in.
Height64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Maximum payload1260.0 lbs.1260.0 lbs.1260.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.7 in.111.6 in.125.7 in.
Width69.4 in.69.4 in.69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Jalapeno Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Amber Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Jalapeno Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Jalapeno Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
