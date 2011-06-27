Used 1996 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Been Worth the $
I bought this truck used with 72K, now I'm up to 138K and the 2.3L (5 spd Man) engine is running good. During the cold months, I get 20-22 on the Hwy, but when it's warm, I've gotten 27! The body has held up great and I've had to replace some things like brake lines, Pwr Steering lines, Upper and lower ball joints, e-brake cable and the surprise was the brackets on the rear springs. But overall, I'm paying less than a car payment. My boys want me to keep it for when they start driving it. I put some new Cooper ATR tires on it this year and it's done pretty good getting up the hill on my drive way here in the CLE area with 200lb of sand in the back.
Totally worth it love this truck
i traded a newer car for this truck have to say it was worth yes its had some problems but nothing serious the biggest problem ive had is iac valve going out 40 dollar part and the tailgate handle broke this truck runs great smooth riding i would have another one
Treating me good
Original owner, 4.0 V6 manual extended cab. Easy to work on, gas mileage is good, and has hauled in some bigger loads than one might expect for its size. Roomy enough for me (6'3"). Things I've had to repair, in order: The O2 sensor, under warranty, <5000 miles. Starter relay ($9) flaked out at 70K. Throwout bearing (manual) at around 90K miles, garage charged $300 for that and a clutch replacement. Driveshaft carrier bearing disintegrated at about 120K miles, $30 part. Gas pedal mounting bolts/rivets (<$1) fell out at 140K. Front brakes at around 160K miles, in the $30-$60 range. At 174K miles the ignition switch shorted and the truck was trying to start without a key, $20 part.
Poor Trans
This was the second truck I have ever owned. I liked the size until now when I need a bigger truck because of family. I have had multiple issues with the Transmission, starting at 98,000 miles. Door handles broke at 120,000. Rear Tailgate handle broke around the same time. Over all a good truck.
In Alabama you need the 4.0L
It's a very reliable truck. I bought it used in 10/97. I love it! The only thing besides normal wear items like a battery, tires and oil changes, is that I had to replace the oil pan seal. The one thing I don't like is the lack of power(3.0L)and performance going up the hills on the interstates and roads here in Alabama
