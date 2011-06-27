  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Ranger Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.3/423.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight2857 lbs.
Gross weight4180 lbs.
Height63.8 in.
Wheel base113.9 in.
Width66.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
