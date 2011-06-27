  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

5(46%)4(46%)3(0%)2(0%)1(8%)
4.2
13 reviews
The best truck ever

Miller, 03/18/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought a 1990 ranger ex-cab in 2005 it had 80,000 original miles on it then. I drove that truck in every terrain think able. And it never quit. It was a real nice rig for the price. I bought it for 2500 and sold it in 2009 for 1900 cash. I over 1000,000 miles on it and it only had a few minor hick-ups. Sold it b/c my family out grew it. But I wish I still had it. Best truck ever

love it!

titor, 09/22/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I love my little truck!!! 1990 ford Ranger Xlt 2wd. 5 speed. This truck i have fallen in love with. has been well taken care of, i bought the truck 2 years ago. truck now has 200,000+miles and is still strong! i really love the style and everything about it. Great Gas Saver! (2.3L) Power Steering, rear anti-lock brakes, and my favorite...Sunroof!!! really like it and i will keep this truck forever! never been in accident. Love it! Great! Reliable! Gotten my baby over 90mph! great for a lil 2.3L Strong! Comfortable! Fun To Drive! only needed regular maintenece on it :)

Great little truck

Josh, 05/15/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have onwned my Ranger for over a year now after purchasing from the original owner who kept detailed records and never had a major problem. I did put a motor in after an oil pump failure at 180K, I believe due to the limited mileage and it was being driven and waiting 5K miles between oil changes. I also replaced the original clutch at this time. Still gets at least 22 mpg with mosty city driving, but I could improve on that easily. Lacks power (2.3) but will haul small loads and is a joy to drive.

Been a good truck

Mike R, 05/11/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had the truck for 9 yrs - bought it used in '93. Have 150K miles. I've replaced RABS valve, fuel reg, P/S pump, water pump. A/C has leaked down, probably compressor seal. Overall, I like the truck. The engine is strong, and the truck does well off-road, although I did replace the auto-locking hubs with Warn manual hubs.

great truck

joeb., 03/09/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Well i bought this truck last summer for 2500 with about 158,000 miles on it. i am just about to pass 165k but it is actually running better now then it was when i got it, i take the thing off roading pretty much every weekend and get stuck very rarely only because of the low front dana 35, but i pulled out a 98 chevy silverado extended cab with a 6 in lift and 35 inch tires. the truck was buried to the frame and i pulled the giant out. It is my daily driver and i love the thing to death even though i had the fuel pump relay go out and had to pay 200 dollars for a tow and had to have a new alternator, but will probably drive the truck till it runs no more

