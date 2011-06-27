  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Probe Hatchback Consumer Reviews

19 reviews
Probe LX

Sant, 09/16/2002
The V6 LX 1991 was a good find. The depreciation of the value made it more worthwhile to look at. I don't think you can get a car at this price and the kind of performance it still offers. 18/20 MPG in city driving is quite economical. I had only some heating problem due to some radiator damage. Can't blame Ford for anything. Keep in mind though, the Automatic might not last beyond 130K. Factor in that cost and you are set for a 200 K V6 car that still looks great.

Gene

Gene, 11/25/2009
I am the original owner. I have a V6 Automatic that just turned 205,000 miles. Transmission & engine never taken a part. Not even a valve cover gasket!! This car has never stranded me, still starts better than my 2005 Honda Accord! Fun to drive with great visability.

Great Mazda (er, Ford)

hairrazer, 06/22/2002
I bought this car new in 1991 for $11,200.00. It has has $2,000 in work. 1 The A/C converted to R-134 and the 5- Speed rebuilt @ 157,000mi. This car has always started and here in FL the A/C is ICE cold. Talk about your moneys worth. Get this, it never burns a drop of oil! My advice to ANYONE who will listen is CHANGE YOUR OIL every 3K no matter what. I can not stress this enough. You keep the heart going, the rest will follow!

1991 Ford Probe GL Review

Chuck, 10/13/2008
Cute, fun and great handling. Good fuel economy. Sporty and very responsive. Overall a good car. I would buy another one.

Best Car I Ever Owned

SPGT, 06/12/2002
I've owned several cars over the years and no other car has been in the same league as my Probe. 100% reliability... never a problem. I wouldn't change a thing on it (except for the addition of a cupholder). Very fast and handles like a true sports car. I would recommend it to anyone. It's a shame they don't make them anymore.

