Used 2016 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

This is "the" Mustang to have! Kevin Ray , 09/17/2015 GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful Yes, there are some Mustang enthusiasts that do not like the new design. It is quite different from previous years models. My opinion, the new body design is beautiful and even if you don't like the new design just drive the car and you will be hooked. There is nothing that I don't like about my 2016 Mustang GT. The car is awesome. The interior is made of high quality parts and materials. The previous years Mustangs did not have this kind of quality in the interior. This is why I never bought a prior generation Mustang. The car is a joy to drive. I was back and forth on the question of automatic vs. manual transmission and I opted for the automatic. Now days I believe there is more emphasis on quality automatics than manuals. I just don't want to deal with clutches in the future. I drove a 2015 Camaro on the same day that I drove the 2016 Mustang. The Mustang was the hands down winner in my opinion. Ford did a great job on this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

FAST Ecoboost Pony Troy , 12/28/2015 EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I have the new 2016 Ford Ecoboost Mustang with the premium and pony package. This car was love at first sight. There are so many things that Ford added as little eye catchers that make it very appealing. The new Ecoboost engine is very quick off the line and with 310 HP and 320 FTLBS of torque it is competitive with most muscle cars with bigger engines. The Sync 3 with voice navigation is excellent, it will read me my incoming text messages from my iPhone 6. I am 6'2" and I fit well in the drivers seat but there are times that my foot will catch the door while getting in or out. The rear seat isn't for the tall folks on long drives. There is a cutout design in the headliner and seat backs that accommodate a few more inches of room but anyone over 5'9" will have the head hitting the top. The traction control modes are excellent. I live where we get snow and the snow/wet pavement mode gives you the feeling of comfort, the tires with the pony package also help with this feature. I have less than 1,000 miles on it and driving around town the gas mileage is awesome. The different dash instrumentation layout options with color is a neat feature. I would buy another tomorrow if given the option. The only issue or challenge I had before buying was the stock exhaust sound. No worries there, there are so many aftermarket exhaust options that I am sure I will get the sound I like. Additionally, the mods for this car you can see on youtube and ecoboost models are already hitting the 500HP mark... awesome car, turns a lot of heads, and very fun to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Mean American muscle with a soft side GSid , 08/09/2016 GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful 435hp with a 6sp manual transmission! Easily outguns the competition when you punch the gas but is a quiet, comfortable cruiser on the highway. I average 27-28MPG on the highway. Average tank gets me 330-350 miles. LOVE LOVE LOVE this car! Interior feels upscale. I am willing to bet that if you drive this car.. you will like this car! Go USA!!!!! ***update*** 2/13/2017 - This car is fantastic! Gas mileage still holds true, actually improved since the engine broke in. Now getting about 30MPG on the highway. SYNC-3 works great! No dropped calls. Sound quality is very good. Only modification I made was I added a MBRP cat-back exhaust. Love the American Muscle growl that it makes. Now, I find myself driving in the winter with the windows down to hear that exhaust note. I still LOVE this car! It turns a lot of heads. Every mile...all smile :) ---update--- 8/14/2017 - The Mustang continues to impress me! It now has over 31,000 miles on it since I bought it in Jan of 2016 (so 20 months of ownership). I cannot get enough of this car! The ride and build quality is out of this world. The car turns heads everywhere it goes. From elderly people to young children, this car gets thumbs up. In all seriousness, if you are considering buying this car, please do yourself a favor and do it! You will not be disappointed. The Mustang does everything well! Whether you are getting groceries or tearing up some back roads, the Mustang will put a smile on your face. I know I laugh as I continue to get 28 - 30 MPG and 350+ miles on the tank! What a great car! The only major expense I had so far has been the tires. The stock P Zero Neros are junk they only lasted 25,000 miles. I upgraded to Cooper tires and I am very pleased so far. ------ 8/14/2018 - The Mustang shows no signs of aging or slowing down! There are no rattles or squeaks. I drive this car everyday, everywhere. It is very easy to live with on a daily basis. The car still gets thumbs up from kids and elders alike. You don't have to be a car enthusiast to appreciate this GT/CS. Most people love my car because I drive it everywhere. They see it at the grocery store, at the mall, post office, movie theater, in the rain, at night, etc. It doesn't matter to me, I drive my Mustang everywhere. This car has become my trademark, my brand. When my friends or family see my car or one like it, they think of me. In my opinion, that's awesome! Like they say, "your car says a lot about you". I'm proud to drive my Mustang and hope one day you get to experience the same joy I feel everyday. I still highly recommend this car! 47,000+ miles in 32 months. Just oil changes every 9000 miles and a new set of tires around 25k miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Mustang GT Performance Pack, is better than Camaro Nation , 06/04/2016 GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful After coming from a basic, 2013 Camaro v6 manual. My Mustang is so much better in so many ways, I can actually see out of the Mustang! I have the base gt with performance pack, so comparing the performance of the two cars isn't really fair. Although comfort, interior quality, and technology is much better! I also find the 6 speed manual on the gt to be very smooth shifting. The only negatives I have found with the car, is that the exterior panel alignment could be better, gas mileage is sub par, but hey it is a v8! Also the back seat is not very comfortable to anyone over 5'1 due to the fastback design. I love what the base gt comes with although my word of advice if you are not going to upgrade the sound system, is to go ahead and step up the shaker system. The base 6 speaker audio is severely lacking. In fact it is dissapionting for a $32,000 car to have such a crappy system! There is no bass response and if you turn the radio up to 20 the music will sound like a muddy mess! Although I have never kept factory audio systems long, I find this one to be the worst system I have experienced, but I am currently in the process of upgrading it. Overall I love the car! It's is a beautiful body style, and drives amazing! It is very confident in corners, and the 6 speed manual is a thrill the throws are crisp. Clutch pedal travel is a little long, but it doesn't fatigue you in traffic. In my book this car gets a solid 4.5 stars!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value