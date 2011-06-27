Used 2016 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
Austin Bluesman
Love my Mustang Ecoboost Convertible! Power and acceleration is probably good for most people. But I wanted a bit more power for hills I drive. I was able to make some easy modifications to improve power. Next step is upgraded turbo. Looks great, good visibility for a sports car and I find the convertible very enjoyable. Car driver's car.
Poor exterior workmanship
I purchased a performance package GT convertible in January. The exterior body panels were not bonded correctly by the roller at the factory causing noticeable creases at the edges of the trunk, passenger door and hood. The car has been reviewed by the dealer and 2 body shops and all agree this is a factory defect. Problem is that FORD CORPORATE says it is NOT their problem. Dealer is working with me to correct the poor workmanship but I am concerned that after the trunk, door and hood panels are all reworked and repainted that the value of the car will be depreciated. FORD should just take this car back and give me the straight car I paid $44k for.
Dream car Disappoints---UPDATE
OK just a quick update from my previous review: So the dealer found the cause of the rear end noise, it was Lungnuts rolling around where the spare tire would be if there was one. The car has locking lungs on it so, someone put the spare lungnuts in trunk. Boy was I releaved! It has been a week since I purchased the Mustang and I have to say "It is my Dream Car"! It drives great & handles amazingly well. It was warm enough to put the top down...what a great day cruzing.
2016 GT/CS Premium Covertible "Carolina Special"
I have owned my 2016 GT Premium California Special convertible (Oxford White) for 6 months now and every day I just look forward to driving it...especially with the top down! It has the 6 speed automatic with 3.55 LS Rear Axle, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control, Reverse Sensing Safety system....well everything except the "Performance Package" which you can't get with the automatic transmission. Acceleration is awesome! Simply put, it looks GREAT, drives GREAT and sounds GREAT. No problems or regrets so far...This is the first vehicle built by an "American" manufacturer that I have purchased since 1985! Toyota and Honda (and a number of Mazda Mx-5s) have been and still are in my driveway, however I love this Mustang! Funny story...I rented a 2016 Ford Expedition for a week and was soo impressed with the quality and performance of the big Ford, I had to go drive the new Pony Car! Word of advice: Don't test drive one if you don't want to own one! This is a 1 year UPDATE to the original review of my Mustang GT/CS Premium Convertible. Simply put, I love it as much as the day I bought it! It is my recreational "sunny day" driver so most of the 6500 miles are top down at the beach or open country roads or Blue Ridge Parkway. People still want to get a closer look at it or ask about it when I stop for gas or at a stop light! It is everything I expected it to be...Looks GREAT, sounds awesome, handles like a sports car and takes off like a jet! Top quality and no issues or concerns after a year and a half. GREAT CAR!!
Love my GT even more daily
This is my first Mustang ever as well as my first convertible. I never had a family member to own one or a close friend. I had "friends" in high school that did, but never rode in one. I rented this vehicle in August of this year and loved it from the start. The feeling of being in a convertible is like no other driving experience I have ever had. I also had never driven a V8 before either. It was a pure endorphin/adrenaline rush. During my car research I looked also looked at the Camaro 2SS, while it was truly a great car it was just too expensive. Another deciding factor in choosing the Mustang was that I had watched "A Faster Horse" on Netflix. For those who haven't watched the documentary it is a great film on how they designed and made the new 2015 model as well as how the original come to be. I just felt more of a connection to the Mustang and honestly Chevy had burned me before on a 98 Malibu I bought new. Biggest piece of crap I have ever owned. So it was an uphill battle for them anyway. So the car itself....biggest pro to me is the look of the car. I just stare at it in my garage and when I walk up to it at the grocery store. It is a race red black top GT and it is gorgeous in my opinion. Some folks don't like the new design, but I would not have considered this car without the new design. The other biggest pro is the power. Why you would buy an Ecoboost or a V6 in a Mustang is beyond me. Yes the gas mileage sucks, but man that car rumbles and has sooooo much character that you just don't get in the other smaller engines. It makes me smile every time I push the start button. Finally, the other pluses is all the technology in the car. This thing has got it all....I won't list them here as you can check it out yourself, but a hidden gem I found is that you can program your key so that the car wont go over a certain speed and the radio wont go over a certain level. It also tracks the miles put on the car with that key. So if I want my son, who is 16 and gets giddy every time I let him drive it (Im in the car with him), to drive it without me at least it is the realm of a discussion to be considered. The biggest downside to this car is the ride. It is bumpy and I mean BUMPY. You feel every divot in the road. I know this isn't a luxury car....I got that and I wasn't expecting a BMW cloud feeling, but for the first time ever I got slightly car sick after a 5 hour drive to see my family for the holidays. We had to stop so I could get rid of the motion headache I had. So, that is a big bummer. I feel that if they could have made the "Normal" mode just a bit smoother on the suspension that they would have a perfect car. Now I own it and I am sure I will get used to it. It does not diminish how I feel about the car overall. I love driving it around town, but wont be taking it on any long trips without at least a half a Bonine in my system. I do look forward to taking it to the beach...I mean.....it's a convertible...that is a requirement. The gas mileage is what you would expect from a V8....not very good. However, I was getting 27mpg on the interstate with cruise control on, but city is 18 to 19. A few other things to note before I close is that the feel of the steering wheel is great and adjustable with the steering mode. I keep it on Comfortable while driving around town, but kick it back to sport when I want to push it. The SYNC system is great, but I am still fighting the voice command a bit as she doesn't always understand me. A bit more work could go into that aspect of the software. The biggest thing here is that the car is just fun to drive. I didn't go for practical, I went for fun and if you want a fun car.... get the Mustang GT, and if you are feeling really spirited...make it a convertible.
