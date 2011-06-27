Used 2012 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
1 year and 15,000 miles later...
If you'd be upset with a creaky front end, having to return to the dealer a few times in the first 10-15K miles for warranty work (front end bushings), and a potential wheel bearing failure, then this is not the car for you. With all of that said, the style and performance far outweighs any squeaks, creaks, rattles or noises (plus the fact that it's under warranty until 36K). I will most likely be trading this in for a 50th Anniversary edition of the same model, not only because I am sure I'll want one, but also because if I'm having bushing trouble and a fairly loud wheel bearing noise at 15K miles...I can't imagine that the long-term reliability is good.
True muscle in the V6 is hidden, but waiting to be unleashed.
I've had my 2012 base V6 convertible auto a few months. It was a rental and has just under 50,000 miles My first Mustang. It is certainly behind in design compared with European sports cars, especially the base model, but the appeal of the Mustang is in some ways its simple raw charisma, not its bling. The new V6 has awesome acceleration and can match the old V8 in terms of performance. The stock auto setup is a compromise though. For general driving the Mustang is sweet. When you want to unleash the beast, there is throttle lag and imprecise gear shifts until you get above 3500 rpm, then she pulls like a train.
Like a hot girlfriend!
It has the looks and is fun on short drives but don't count on it for much more than that. Not comfortable on a long trip and not especially reliable. I've replaced the water pump twice in two years. There's an occasional knock in the steering or suspension linkage no one has been able to pinpoint. The stretch belt design for the a/c compressor is the stupidest design in history. Even experienced shop mechanics have a rough time putting one on.
My 2012 GT Premium Convertible with Automatic
Bought the car used. Had many muscle cars growing up. Mostly GTO's. We love our Mustang. It is Triple Black. I get between 17 and 20 mpg on average. I don't drive as hard as I used to so that's probably the reason for the good gas mileage. As stated before, the Mustang is really a two seater. We done have a lot of the tech stuff the new ones have but we are quite comfortable in it. By the way, it's an automatic.
Ford has really got it right.
Wow. That is all that is needed to be said. This car is for anyone, aged 16-116 who wants to own the most fun/dollar vehicle on the market. With sleek 1969 Mach 1 tribute styling, the 2012 Mustang GT gives everyone the opportunity to own a piece of Muscle Car History and be the baddest car on the road. The new Mustang is extremely light compared to the Camaro and the Challenger, and with the 6- Speed Manual and 3.73 rear end, this car is like a rocket, both in the straight line and in corners. It is extremely good looking, extremely comfortable to drive, and is unbelievable fast for the price. Highly recommended to Everyone.
