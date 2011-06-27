Used 2007 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever had! nursemollybsrn , 01/30/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this car on 12/14/2011. I've only driven it for over month, it is my daily driver. It has only 19,000 miles on it and it is absoutely stunning! I love everything about this car. The way the engine rumbles, the noise of the blinkers, the sound of the door when you shut it, the stero is kickin', the ease at which the top goes up and down! I have learned that you actually have to be careful in slower traffic because when you step on the gas...you get an instant response. And yes, I have raced it. I have smoked everyone that I have come up against - in town and highway - with barely any effort. This car was made to go fast! And is excellent therapy if you have a stressful day at work! Report Abuse

A girl and her pony by Marea Marea , 08/23/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I love my pony! I ordered a Windveil blue convertible with parchment top and leather interior same color with comfort package (new for 2007). Also added an interior upgrade. I wanted to brighten up the inside as much as possible, not a big fan of black, but the black that is there looks great! Oh, Pony package of course. This car is awesome! She gets looks everywhere she goes. So much fun with the top down. My salesman said to order the boot that goes over the top when it's down. It helps keep it clean when the top is down for an extended period of time. It's also expensive to add the hardware for it to the car if you decide you want it later. If you have cats, invest in a car cover. Report Abuse

Best Bang for the Buck ever john Aronhalt , 10/14/2015 GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful My kids have gotten a little older, so I got my 4th Mustang after a 10 year break. I picked up a used black GT convertible for a VERY reasonable price, and couldn't be happier so far. You really can't beat all you can get out of this car for a VERY affordable price. I got mine for under 15K in perfect condition and under 60K miles. I get more positive comments while out and about than cars I have owned that cost 35K plus. Sure, this car has it's drawbacks such as a rough ride, no storage space, clunky shifting, etc. I am assuming people who want a refined car with good manners don't want a Mustang, this is a good old fashion V8 rear wheel drive muscle car. You buy it for fun, and it delivers! Edmunds asked me to update, so here it is. Two years later and I still love this car! I have logged about 25K miles bringing the total to about 75K. I have only had to replace the battery since, nothing else. This has been a fun reliable car that despite being 10 years old still draws attention and positive comments everywhere I go. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wow! redhead , 11/05/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful What a great raw muscle car. Fast throaty acceleration. Easy to use controls. Drawbacks are the lumbar (or lack of) support and the slight interior noise from the mini window on the drivers side. Report Abuse