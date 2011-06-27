Used 2007 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever had!
I bought this car on 12/14/2011. I've only driven it for over month, it is my daily driver. It has only 19,000 miles on it and it is absoutely stunning! I love everything about this car. The way the engine rumbles, the noise of the blinkers, the sound of the door when you shut it, the stero is kickin', the ease at which the top goes up and down! I have learned that you actually have to be careful in slower traffic because when you step on the gas...you get an instant response. And yes, I have raced it. I have smoked everyone that I have come up against - in town and highway - with barely any effort. This car was made to go fast! And is excellent therapy if you have a stressful day at work!
A girl and her pony by Marea
I love my pony! I ordered a Windveil blue convertible with parchment top and leather interior same color with comfort package (new for 2007). Also added an interior upgrade. I wanted to brighten up the inside as much as possible, not a big fan of black, but the black that is there looks great! Oh, Pony package of course. This car is awesome! She gets looks everywhere she goes. So much fun with the top down. My salesman said to order the boot that goes over the top when it's down. It helps keep it clean when the top is down for an extended period of time. It's also expensive to add the hardware for it to the car if you decide you want it later. If you have cats, invest in a car cover.
Best Bang for the Buck ever
My kids have gotten a little older, so I got my 4th Mustang after a 10 year break. I picked up a used black GT convertible for a VERY reasonable price, and couldn't be happier so far. You really can't beat all you can get out of this car for a VERY affordable price. I got mine for under 15K in perfect condition and under 60K miles. I get more positive comments while out and about than cars I have owned that cost 35K plus. Sure, this car has it's drawbacks such as a rough ride, no storage space, clunky shifting, etc. I am assuming people who want a refined car with good manners don't want a Mustang, this is a good old fashion V8 rear wheel drive muscle car. You buy it for fun, and it delivers! Edmunds asked me to update, so here it is. Two years later and I still love this car! I have logged about 25K miles bringing the total to about 75K. I have only had to replace the battery since, nothing else. This has been a fun reliable car that despite being 10 years old still draws attention and positive comments everywhere I go.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Wow!
What a great raw muscle car. Fast throaty acceleration. Easy to use controls. Drawbacks are the lumbar (or lack of) support and the slight interior noise from the mini window on the drivers side.
Old Man and the Mustang
As I am fast approaching my 60th birthday, it is nowhere near as fast as the 4.9 seconds it takes this Mustang GT to reach 60. Telling ya, I have been driving Ford trucks and SUV's for over thirty years and finally I bought a vehicle for the pure fun of driving it. When you crank it up the first thing you sense is a low rumbling growl generated from a 300HP OHC engine. By the time you put it into 4th gear you are going 70MPH at 2000 RPM. That's power. Add a little "Rolling Stones" on the Shaker 500 sound system and life takes on a whole new glow.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 2007 Ford Mustang Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner