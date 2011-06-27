Used 2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 10th Anniversary Consumer Reviews

2003 SVT COBRA brantm21 , 01/12/2011 2 of 4 people found this review helpful I actually have a 02 GT w/ a Cobra motor swap. This engine is powerful in the whole power band. Pushing 515RWHP 545RWT. It's not stock obviously, but still one of the best engines ever made in my opinion. And the fact it's a Ford. I have drove this car across the nation to many car shows and drag strip. Never broke down. Report Abuse

It's perfect for your last toy! John , 08/13/2018 SVT Cobra 10th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It's not for kids it has to many ponies! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

petey's mustang cobra S/C aniv. edition petey1107 , 07/25/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned mustangs all my life and i've got to tell you although nothing compares to my "65" (mint condition candy apple red white leather all original with 52,000 original miles)the 2003 cobra with the 390!! HP and the supercharger has just about as much Guts as my "87" grand national GNX (not quite but close)and is by far the most exhilerating drive you will ever have DO YOURSELF A FAVOR!!, what an escape from you know who:)(no pun intended) This car eats the 911 and the ZR6 my friends have them and they would tell you the same (with there heads down of course)MUSTANG POWER!!

zzzoooooooooommmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm James Casavant , 08/17/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful nothing but the best for this guy starting his mid life crisis! LOL