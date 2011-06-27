Used 2002 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
Beastly, Rock Solid, and Efficient
I've had experience driving all sorts of vehicles, and I can say without a doubt that my 2002 Ford Mustang GT is among the best of the best in almost all categories. For starters, it's a Mustang, an American icon. Now take that image, add 260 stock horsepower and you've got a beast of a car. Not only is it powerful, it gets surprisingly great mileage; mine is getting roughly 26 mpg highway. The thing is also built like a tank; I haven't had any mechanical issues other than routine maintenance. The only issues are low seating capacity and cargo room, but hey, you don't get a Mustang in place of an SUV, do you?
Fun, Fun, Fun
Love my convertible. Fun to drive and enjoy the power. If you have more than one child, makes for a challenge if they want to take friends somewhere. Not much trunk space. Looks good and sounds even better. Didn't buy the car for fuel efficiency, so gas mileage is not an issue for me. Multiple CD changer and sound system add to it's appeal. Convertible top easy to operate.
I trust over any new car.
I had a new car and had so many problems. Hard to work and picture it being a throw away car like some. I decided to go backwards to a 2002 V6 that reminds me more of the days a person could work on a car..HAHAHA There are some people who have these cars and they are over 200,000 miles. When you buy something at this age remember it may need a couple things. Don't gripe about it. Do your homework. Some people beat the Hell out of them. I happen to get mine from an older man in his 60's who took care of it.
Old guy with used Mustang
I just bought my self a midlife crisis treat, a 2002 Mustang GT convertible with a five speed manual tranny and all the bells and whistles available in 2002. I was sitting in the Corvette I was going to buy when it caught my eye. There isn't a mark on it inside or out and is, if I may use the term a freakin' rocket. The sound system is incredible! Yes, old guys still rock.....best thing I ever did for myself...if you don't have one, get one!
My Blue Pony
I am 23 and within reason, this is definitely my DREAM car!! I love the fact that I see all kinds of different people driving around in a Mustang-- frat boys, hot college chicks, moms, dads, even the occasional "Senior." This car is fun, fast and definitely an attention getter. I considered the GT, but decided the V6 was plenty of power and was told by a few other people that the little extra power you get is not worth the BIG insurance increase and frequent stops at the gas station. If you like to live life with the top down, this car will make you happy every day.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 2002 Ford Mustang Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner