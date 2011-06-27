  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've EVER Owned

Mike P, 02/10/2016
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
First off let it be know I'm a Firebird guy through and through. I was looking for a Trans Am back in 2006, but didn't find one at a price I was happy with. Lo and behold I spotted my little gem of a GT for sale at a new car dealer. Hands down it is the best car I've ever owned as far as reliability. The only things I've replaced in almost 10 years of ownership has been, the infamous intake manifold, (Ford corrected this defect in 2002 I believe) fuel pump, alternator, brakes, serpentine belt, radio (The Ford CD-6 players are CRAP) along with routine maintenance. I've also replaced both headlamps due to delamination. Power windows still going strong, and I've never even had to replace a bulb or fuse in this thing! It's not as fast or sexy as a Trans AM, but it's way cheaper to maintain, and light years more reliable. Kind of the the girlfriend who would never cheat on you, and has dinner ready and waiting every night when you get home, while the Trans Am is out at the club.

good car, fast in highway

trooper66, 09/13/2012
I love this car, just did not give me headaches, fast, strong, distinctive, is not a very expensive car and very profitable. The pieces get them anywhere, not expensive repair, this car is the best thing Ford has manufactured without belittling others, I have with my car three years and only tune ups, oil changes, tires and bands, normal ! I have a 3.8 l v6 mustang base 5 speed. Accelerated to highway 95 and the car shows no tremors or anything at all, mine has 120k, the only thing I do not like in this car are fake vents on the sides of the car. The rest is perfect.

Great car

stangdude, 12/30/2009
I bought my 01 Stang in 2003. I love my Stang. I've taken many road trips and every time I get 30 mpg. I have taken care of my Stang, getting the regular maintenance. I do not race the car, but this thing will get up and go. I will be a Stang man for life.

Loving it now

wifesgthaha, 07/14/2011
I have always hated fords. I own a 97 cavalier z24 myself. has all the mods. getting ready for paint. nice. then i bought my wife her stang. its the 4.6 v8 5 speed. i am totally in love with this car. never thought i could find a ford this comfortable and the dual exhaust sounds awesome. mine now sounds like a [violative content deleted] bumble bee compared to hers. we are still trying to figure out if its a bullit or not. its got alot of the features and designs and the title says bullit gt but it doesnt matter. i am now selling my car to buy one like hers. lol

Very Fun

Alistair314, 06/19/2008
I'm gonna start off by saying I love this car. It was my first sports car and I miss it very much. Its underpowered unfortunatly. For some reason Ford managed to get only 192 horsepower out of a 3.8 liter V6. It oversteers tremendously and driving it in rain or snow is a funny joke. It's just something about driving a Mustang that is just amazing.

