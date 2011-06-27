  1. Home
Used 1998 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.6
49 reviews
Hmmmmm.....

johnp1984, 05/10/2011
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought my GT with 95k, it currently has 160k and the engine is running strong. Not been as reliable as many here claim. I only see the recall intake manifold mentioned once! That was a pain in the butt to replace. It hasn't been all that bad, just little annoying stuff going wrong here and there, for example.....x4 O2 sensors, all 4 calipers and rotors replaced, new intake manifold(coolant leak), door hinge, cruise control went out, lower control arms, ball joints, and recently the steering column. Like i said not all that bad, but people on here are praising it as being soooo reliable, it is a 3 at best as far as build quality reliablitly people!

1998 ford mustang v6

andrew, 03/22/2016
2dr Coupe
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

First sports car ive owned, great car and reliable, owned the car for about 4 years, paint was faded for being a 15 year old car, repainted Rare Alantic Blue. I added cai, and pulleys from AM, best mods for $ made a big defference from stock, i always changed oil every 3k and never had any major problems. Always got me to point A to B no problems, car is easy to wrk on and maintain

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Loved my Mustang!

morganfaith, 07/04/2015
2dr Coupe
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I owned an V6 automatic coupe version of this car and had an overall great experience with it! It was the first car that I could actually call my own since my parents bought it just for me (no more sharing cars!) when I went to college and I had it for almost 2 years. It only had about 83K when I got it and was still going strong at 102K when I sold it. The only maintenance it needed was an oil change every 3,000 miles.

V6 - 2 Door Coupe

lmb471499, 02/24/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

A very good handling car that is fun to drive. Gas mileage is decent too, around 24-28 mpg depending on the type of driving you are doing.

the moosetang

mizoose, 04/25/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

all in all, i love my car more than anything. if the gas consumption doesn't bother you all that much this is the best bang for buck out there. i bought my 1998 chrome yellow mustang gt coupe from ford for 17 000$ canadian. i recomend it to anyone that's just looking for some fun.

