Used 1998 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
Hmmmmm.....
I bought my GT with 95k, it currently has 160k and the engine is running strong. Not been as reliable as many here claim. I only see the recall intake manifold mentioned once! That was a pain in the butt to replace. It hasn't been all that bad, just little annoying stuff going wrong here and there, for example.....x4 O2 sensors, all 4 calipers and rotors replaced, new intake manifold(coolant leak), door hinge, cruise control went out, lower control arms, ball joints, and recently the steering column. Like i said not all that bad, but people on here are praising it as being soooo reliable, it is a 3 at best as far as build quality reliablitly people!
1998 ford mustang v6
First sports car ive owned, great car and reliable, owned the car for about 4 years, paint was faded for being a 15 year old car, repainted Rare Alantic Blue. I added cai, and pulleys from AM, best mods for $ made a big defference from stock, i always changed oil every 3k and never had any major problems. Always got me to point A to B no problems, car is easy to wrk on and maintain
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Loved my Mustang!
I owned an V6 automatic coupe version of this car and had an overall great experience with it! It was the first car that I could actually call my own since my parents bought it just for me (no more sharing cars!) when I went to college and I had it for almost 2 years. It only had about 83K when I got it and was still going strong at 102K when I sold it. The only maintenance it needed was an oil change every 3,000 miles.
V6 - 2 Door Coupe
A very good handling car that is fun to drive. Gas mileage is decent too, around 24-28 mpg depending on the type of driving you are doing.
the moosetang
all in all, i love my car more than anything. if the gas consumption doesn't bother you all that much this is the best bang for buck out there. i bought my 1998 chrome yellow mustang gt coupe from ford for 17 000$ canadian. i recomend it to anyone that's just looking for some fun.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 1998 Ford Mustang Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner